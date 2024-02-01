Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/31/2024)

The usual AEW Dynamite theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA., where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

"Wild Thing" immediately plays and out comes Jon Moxley to get this week's show started. He makes his custom entrance through the crowd and then settles in the ring. The theme for his opponent, Jeff Hardy, plays next and out comes the wrestling legend.

The bell sounds and off we go. Mox comes right at Hardy and drills him with repeated punches. Hardy fights back and sends Mox flying over the top and out to the floor. Hardy runs and dives out to splash on him and then the two fight at ringside.

Hardy bounces Mox's head off the steps and rolls him back in the ring. Mox catches Hardy coming back in the ring with a kick that knocks him back on the floor. Mox follows that up by diving through the ropes for a big splash.

Back in the ring, Mox hits a big suplex for a two count. As Hardy starts to take back over on offense, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, the commentators mention Tony Khan will have a "big announcement" on next week's show.

After some more back-and-forth action from Mox and Hardy, which featured a bunch of super close near fall attempts from both guys, the finish comes when Mox avoids a Swanton Bomb and locks Hardy in a choke until he passes out.

Mox goes to shake his hand after the bout, but Hardy flips him off and walks away. Volador Jr, Mascara Darada 2.0 and Mistico hit the ring with masks on after being shown in the front row earlier. They attack Mox out of nowhere. The BCC guys run out to make the save. We head to another commercial afterwards.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Dealer's Choice

Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

We return from the break to the sounds of Hangman Page's theme music. Out he comes to a big pop and loud "Cowboy Sh*t!" chants. He settles in the ring as the commentators catch us up to speed on his "Dealer's Choice" battle with Swerve Strickland tonight.

Swerve selected fellow Mogul Embassy member Toa Liona of The Gates of Agony as Hangman's opponent. He makes his way out next and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. He actually takes it to Hangman early on, but the crowd rallies behind the fan-favorite and he begins taking over as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return from the break, we see Liona headbutt his way back into the offensive lead. Hangman sends him to the floor and the crowd starts to come to life again in the background. Page dives out to Toa, who brushes him off. He heads back in the ring and builds up a full head of steam before diving through the ropes for a splash.

Back in the ring, Hangman heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a cross body splash for a near fall attempt. He times a good forearm shot as Toa gets back to his feet. He goes for Dead Eye on the big boy, but his body gives out on him and Toa takes over with a super kick.

Hangman takes over again with a big clothesline off the ropes. He goes for Dead Eye again and this time gets it, but Toa kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt and somehow takes right back over. He hits a 360 clothesline that nearly be-heads Page. He goes for the cover and gets a long two.

Page knocks Toa to the floor again and heads to the top-rope, where he leaps off with a huge moonsault. Back in the ring, Hangman goes for the Buckshot Lariat but Toa ducks. Toa goes for a big move but Hangman counters with a roll-up for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Hangman Page

Wardlow vs. Komander

The Young Bucks are shown arriving in a limo. They come out and when someone addresses them as Nick and Matt Jackson, they take it as disrespect and fine him $500, but then pound fists with him and tell him, "Let's have a killer show!"

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes the entire group along with Wardlow, who is in his ring gear. He settles in the ring and the music dies down. Komander's theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

As the bell sounds to get this one started, Adam Cole makes his way over with Roderick Strong to join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for this match. Wardlow starts dominating Komander with ease straight out of the gate and Cole sings his praises as he does so.

It is announced that the first top ten lists for the returning AEW rankings will be unveiled after tonight's show. After Wardlow pummels Komander for what seems like an eternity in a very one-sided affair, he picks up the easy victory. The Undisputed Kingdom join him in the ring after the bout.

Roderick Strong gets on the mic and yells, "KOMANDER!!!" He tells him he should've taken the offer he made him on Collision this past Saturday. He says now he's gonna pay for it. The Undisputed Kingdom get ready to pounce on him but Orange Cassidy's theme hits and the AEW International Champion comes out to make the save, and then we head to another break.

Winner: Wardlow

Tony Schiavone Sits Down With Sting, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks & Big Bill

We return from the break and we see Tony Schiavone sitting down with Sting and Darby Allin, as well as the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill ahead of their title tilt on next week's show.

Ricky Starks says it's good to finally sit down and talk face-to-face. He says this is about respect, but a worked up Darby cuts in and says it's not. He says Starks is just using Sting. They exchange some more words and then Starks throws something in their faces.

Darby pops up as Starks sticks his chin out and yells, "HIT ME!" Sting holds Darby back and says he's protective of him, but don't worry, next week he will hit you.

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Back inside the arena, Chris Jericho's "Judas" hits and we don't hear a lot of singing along for his first live match on TV since the "rumors" spread throughout the world wide web. He smirks a lot as a noticable amount of boos seem to be mixed in with a large chunk of the crowd singing along as usual. Interesting.

Kyle Fletcher's theme hits next and out comes The Don Callis Family member with Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs by his side. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Fletcher jumps off to an early offensive lead, but Jericho knocks Fletcher out to the floor.

When Fletcher hops back on the ring apron, Jericho leaps off the middle rope and drop kicks him back down to the floor. He heads out to the floor after him, stopping to grill Hobbs. Fletcher runs from behind and knocks him down, before bringing him in the ring and continuing to work him over in the corner.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as Fletcher works over Jericho on the mat. Back from the break, we see Fletcher hit a big high spot for a close two count. Jericho starts to take over, but gets blasted by Hobbs at ringside when the ref wasn't looking. Fletcher takes over again after that.

The fans randomly begin chanting "Where's your socks?!" which the commentators thankfully explain is in reference to Don Callis not wearing any with his dress shoes at ringside. Gotta love a boisterous AEW crowd. Fletcher goes for a brainbuster on the corner on Jericho and it looked like such an awful landing for both guys.

Fletcher goes for the cover but Jericho kicks out. Fletcher throws a fit and goes after Jericho, who starts to take over again. Moments later he is distracted again by Callis at ringside. This allows Fletcher to catch him with a roundhouse kick that knocks him to the floor.

Kyle dives through the ropes into a Judas Effect from Jericho on the floor. Jericho comes off the top rope with an avalanche Judas Effect back in the ring for the pin fall victory. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes out and stares down Jericho as the commentators promote their match next week.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Checking In With The Bang-Bang Scissor Gang

The Bang-Bang Gang comes out next, as Bullet Club Gold trio and ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions Jay White and The Gunns make their way out. They stop half-way down the ramp and The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass threesome and reigning AEW Trios Champions come out next. They all head to the ring together and do the scissor handshake.

Jay White starts things off on the mic and then passes it off to Max Caster. Caster says it's not just the six of them, there is someone missing. He pushes Anthony Bowens and says, "Bowens ... get car-Blade!" He heads out and grabs a cardboard cut out of "Switchblade" Jay White. They bring it in the ring and The Gunns tell Bowens to get rid of it, so he does.

The Gunns then tell them to get the Juice-board. They head out and grab a Juice Robinson cardboard cut out from under the ring. The fans begin a loud "Juice-board, woop woop!" chant. The younger Gunn goes to wrap up with the "if you're not down with that," line but Billy stops him. "I'm literally standing right here." He does it instead and the fans all chant "SUCK IT!" He says, "No-no this is a new era, Gunns up!" We head to another commercial.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

When we return from the break, the theme for "Timeless" Toni Storm hits and out she comes accompanied by her entourage as she heads over to join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

The theme for Deonna Purrazzo hits next and out comes "The Virtuosa" for her sophomore efforts in the ring on AEW Dynamite since joining the promotion. The theme for Taya Valkyrie hits next and out she comes as her opponent. Toni Storm jokes on commentary about Taya's ring attire. "I would tell Taya to remember t*ts up, but she already got the memo." Burn!

Purrazzo controls the action early on after the bell gets us started. She continues to dominate the offense until Valkyrie takes over on the floor at ringside. She stops for a big make-out session with Johnny TV and then we shift gears and head into a mid-match break with her in the offensive driver's seat.

When we return, we see Purrazzo in the midst of an offensive comeback as Excalibur sings the praises of she and Valkyrie. "They are both good, but they are no Wendi Richter!" says 'Timeless' Toni Storm on guest commentary. Purrazzo knocks Taya into her and she rants about someone peeing in her chair. Back in the ring, Purrazzo puts Taya in a submission and stares her down for the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Nicholas & Matthew Jackson Confront Darby Allin

Renee Paquette is backstage with Darby Allin when Nicholas and Matthew Jackson walk up and compliment her on asking a forced question of, "What do you think of The Young Bucks?" They then grill Darby for ghosting their text messages and avoiding them. Darby says he's only got one thing on his mind and walks off as we head to another commercial break.

Dealer's Choice: Hardcore Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam

It's main event time!

When we return, Samoa Joe's theme hits and the AEW World Champion comes down to the ring for special guest commentary in our last match of the evening. The theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out he comes by himself without Prince Nana dancing by his side as always.

He settles in the ring for our final match of the evening. We don't know who Hangman Page picked for his opponent in this Dealer's Choice main event, but we're about to find out! Pantera's "Walk" plays.

Out comes Rob Van Dam as the selected opponent by Hangman Page for the leader of The Mogul Embassy. The bell sounds but before they can mix it up, Hangman Page appears on the big screen and reveals that this will be a Hardcore match.

As soon as he says that, we see Van Dam throw a chair at Swerve and kick it in his face. The fans go nuts as RVD continues to beat down Swerve in this Dealer's Choice: Hardcore match. The fight spills out to the floor and RVD hits some more trademark spots from his past. Fans break out into a loud "We want tables!" chant.

Back in the ring, we see Swerve go for a move, but Van Dam counters and cotinues beating him down in what has been a completely one-sided bout thus far. Fans chant "ECW! ECW!" after Van Dam hits a big high spot that pops the crowd.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Swerve is finally in the offensive lead and taking it to RVD. This continues until Van Dam hits a big kick to shift the momentum back in his favor.

As RVD is looking to finish off Swerve, out of nowhere comes "The Machine" Brian Cage to interfere. This leads to HOOK running out with a steel chair to make the save, running Cage off to the back. RVD goes back to work on Swerve and the two continue to fight on the floor. Swerve sits RVD in a chair and runs by for a big stomp on the floor.

Swerve rolls Van Dam back in the ring as Samoa Joe yells for someone to get help out to check on RVD. He asks if this is legal and the commentators remind him this was made a hardcore match. A table is set up at ringside and as Swerve goes to beat up Van Dam some more in the ring, he is knocked off the top-rope and he crashes through the table at ringside.

Van Dam puts a chair on a lifeless Swerve and heads to the top-rope. He goes for his five star frog splash, but Swerve moves and RVD lands on the chair. Swerve follows up with a big kick to the chair in RVD's face. He goes for the cover, but somehow RVD kicks out. Swerve heads to the top-rope and hits his Swerve Stomp finisher for the win.

Hangman Page's theme hits after the match and out he comes as we hear Samoa Joe talking on commentary about he and Swerve as potential title challengers in the future. He watches on as Hangman gets in the ring and stares down Swerve with a mic in-hand. Hangman says he assumes they're both on the top of the new rankings that are coming out tonight.

Page says he'll never let Swerve be the next champion. He vows he will be the next champion, not him. Swerve laughs and says he still doesn't get it. He says he's beat Hangman twice now. He tells Hangman he can't accept that he just can't beat him. Hangman tells Swerve when it counts, he can't lace his boots.

Swerve says he'll give him what he wants. It's the third time and after this, they are done, says Swerve. He says after he beats him again, he's coming after that world title. He drops his mic and his theme hits as Excalibur confirms Hangman vs. Swerve for next week's Dynamite. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Swerve Strickland