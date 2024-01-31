AEW Star MJF Secures Role in New Comedy Film 'Floaters'

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known as MJF in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a former world champion, is set to feature in the upcoming comedy movie titled "Floaters". The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aya Cash (famous for "The Boys"), Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, Jonathan Silverman, and Dan Ahdoot. An outline of the film's plot is available, as reported by Deadline.

"Floaters" is penned by Brent Hoff, Andra Gordon, and Amelia Brain. The narrative centers on Nomi (played by Tohn), a struggling musician who takes on a job at her overachieving best friend Mara's (Podemski) request. The job involves mentoring an unusual group of campers, known as the "Floaters," at a Jewish summer camp from their childhood. Amidst financial challenges and rivalry with a competing camp, Nomi, the Floaters, and Mara must reconcile their differences to unite the community and rescue the camp.

MJF's involvement in wrestling has been on pause since his title loss to Samoa Joe at Worlds End, primarily due to multiple injuries necessitating a break.

Previously, MJF had a brief appearance in the A24 film "The Iron Claw," which focused on the Von Erich wrestling family. He also held an executive producer role for this project.