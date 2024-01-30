WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Expresses Gratitude for Joining TKO Holdings Board of Directors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

Recently appointed as the latest addition to the Board of Directors at TKO Holdings, The Rock, a celebrated figure in the wrestling world, has publicly expressed his excitement and honor in taking on this new role. His announcement came amid the swirling Vince McMahon allegations that have dominated recent news.

On his Instagram, the iconic former WWE champion shared his enthusiasm about joining TKO, emphasizing the personal significance of contributing to a company with deep ties to his family legacy. Amidst ongoing speculation, there's still buzz about The Rock potentially facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, potentially marking a highlight at WrestleMania 40. More updates to follow on this developing story.


