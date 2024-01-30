Big Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has expanded the lineup for the upcoming Dynamite episode.
Via a Twitter announcement by Tony Khan, a first-time match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy is now on the card.
The event is set to take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. Here's the latest lineup:
Jon Moxley versus Jeff Hardy
Chris Jericho taking on Kyle Fletcher
Dealer’s Choice Match: Swerve Strickland versus an opponent selected by Hangman Page
Dealer’s Choice Match: Hangman Page against Toa Liona
Deonna Purrazzo faces Taya Valkyrie
This Wednesday 1/31— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 30, 2024
New Orleans, LA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Mox vs Jeff Hardy
1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return:
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EzMy79Bm5f
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com