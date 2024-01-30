WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Big Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

Big Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has expanded the lineup for the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Via a Twitter announcement by Tony Khan, a first-time match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy is now on the card.

The event is set to take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. Here's the latest lineup:

Jon Moxley versus Jeff Hardy

Chris Jericho taking on Kyle Fletcher

Dealer’s Choice Match: Swerve Strickland versus an opponent selected by Hangman Page

Dealer’s Choice Match: Hangman Page against Toa Liona

Deonna Purrazzo faces Taya Valkyrie


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85956/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π