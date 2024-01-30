Big Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has expanded the lineup for the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Via a Twitter announcement by Tony Khan, a first-time match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy is now on the card.

The event is set to take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. Here's the latest lineup:

Jon Moxley versus Jeff Hardy

Chris Jericho taking on Kyle Fletcher

Dealer’s Choice Match: Swerve Strickland versus an opponent selected by Hangman Page

Dealer’s Choice Match: Hangman Page against Toa Liona

Deonna Purrazzo faces Taya Valkyrie