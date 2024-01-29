Mercedes Mone Is Reportedly Ready For March Return

PWInsider has reported that Mercedes Mone is slated for a wrestling comeback in March, following her recovery from a foot injury sustained last May. Contrary to some speculation, Mone was not present in Tampa Bay, FL for the recent WWE Royal Rumble event, and there were no plans for her involvement. Instead, she spent the weekend in Boston, her hometown, celebrating her birthday.

Following this, Mone is scheduled for a brief visit to Japan, though she won't be wrestling there. Upon her return to the United States, expectations are high for a significant comeback. Sources close to Mone have ruled out any possibility of her signing with TNA, and a WWE return seems equally improbable. Current rumors are pointing towards a potential deal with AEW in the near future.