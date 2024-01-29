NJPW Inks Hiromu Takahashi To A New Deal

As reported by Tokyo Sport's Yusuke Okamoto. Hiromu Takahashi, a renowned Japanese wrestling star, has extended his tenure with NJPW, a promotion he has been a part of since 2010. During his time there, Takahashi has secured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship five times.
Okamoto shared this update on his personal Twitter account. His tweet stated, "[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! 'I signed a contract.' It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!"
【ニュース速報】— 岡本佑介@東京スポーツ新聞社 (@okamotospo) January 29, 2024
本日契約更改の高橋ヒロム選手が、待ち構える報道陣（私一人）の取材に一切応じずに足早に事務所を後にしました。
現場からは以上で…
あっ！ちょっと待ってください！ヒロムちゃんからLINEです！
「契約しました💋」
契約です！高橋ヒロム選手、契約です！
現場からは以上です！ pic.twitter.com/0AvT5ugyqn
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com