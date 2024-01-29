WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Inks Hiromu Takahashi To A New Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

As reported by Tokyo Sport's Yusuke Okamoto. Hiromu Takahashi, a renowned Japanese wrestling star, has extended his tenure with NJPW, a promotion he has been a part of since 2010. During his time there, Takahashi has secured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship five times.

Okamoto shared this update on his personal Twitter account. His tweet stated, "[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! 'I signed a contract.' It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!"


Post Your Comments...

 
