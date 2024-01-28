WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade Speaks Out After WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2024

Andrade Speaks Out After WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Return

The ex-AEW wrestler made a surprising comeback during the Men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, on Saturday evening.

Post-event, Andrade engaged in a backstage interview to express his thoughts on his much-anticipated return to WWE.

When queried about his feelings, Andrade responded, “How do I feel? Happy. I’m happy to be here, back where I belong.”

He added, “Leaving was necessary to rediscover myself. Now that I'm back, I'm fully aware of who I am. And let's not forget, from this point forward, no one can hold me back, okay?”


