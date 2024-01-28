Andrade Speaks Out After WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Return

The ex-AEW wrestler made a surprising comeback during the Men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, on Saturday evening.

Post-event, Andrade engaged in a backstage interview to express his thoughts on his much-anticipated return to WWE.

When queried about his feelings, Andrade responded, “How do I feel? Happy. I’m happy to be here, back where I belong.”

He added, “Leaving was necessary to rediscover myself. Now that I'm back, I'm fully aware of who I am. And let's not forget, from this point forward, no one can hold me back, okay?”