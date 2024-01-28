ROH TV SPOILERS In Bossier City, Louisiana - 1/27/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH recently hosted an event in Bossier City, Louisiana, featuring an exciting lineup of matches set to be broadcast on a future episode of ROH TV. Check out the spoilers below:
- Eliajh Drago triumphed over Brady Booker, securing his victory with a dynamic spinkick to the face.
- In a display of strength and agility, Nyla Rosa claimed victory against Emmy Camacho, using a combination of a suplex and cutter.
- The team-up of The Iron Savages & Jacked Jamison proved successful, overcoming KM, Brandon Hunter, and Jon Cruz.
- Dalton Castle emerged victorious against Aaron Solo, employing The Whirlybird for the win.
- The Undisputed Kingdom, reigning ROH Tag Team Champions, maintained their dominance by defeating Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser, pinning Rosser in the process.
- Ethan Page secured a win against Slim J with an innovative, tossing version of the Razor’s Edge.
- Billie Starkz showcased her prowess by defeating Killa Kate with an Electric Chair driver.
- The Righteous triumphed over The Infantry in a gripping match.
- Queen Aminata, executing a top rope double stomp, earned a victory over Lisa Clark, though there's a possibility of an error in the name as the reporter was returning to their seat at the time.
- Bad Dude Tito bested Gringo Loco, clinching the win with a TKO.
- Red Velvet emerged as the winner in a Four Way match against Diamante, Trish Adora, and Kiera Hogan.
- In another exciting Four Way, Lee Johnson claimed victory over Jack Cartwheel, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian by pinning Cartwheel.
