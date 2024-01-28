ROH TV SPOILERS In Bossier City, Louisiana - 1/27/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2024

ROH recently hosted an event in Bossier City, Louisiana, featuring an exciting lineup of matches set to be broadcast on a future episode of ROH TV. Check out the spoilers below:

- Eliajh Drago triumphed over Brady Booker, securing his victory with a dynamic spinkick to the face.

- In a display of strength and agility, Nyla Rosa claimed victory against Emmy Camacho, using a combination of a suplex and cutter.

- The team-up of The Iron Savages & Jacked Jamison proved successful, overcoming KM, Brandon Hunter, and Jon Cruz.

- Dalton Castle emerged victorious against Aaron Solo, employing The Whirlybird for the win.

- The Undisputed Kingdom, reigning ROH Tag Team Champions, maintained their dominance by defeating Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser, pinning Rosser in the process.

- Ethan Page secured a win against Slim J with an innovative, tossing version of the Razor’s Edge.

- Billie Starkz showcased her prowess by defeating Killa Kate with an Electric Chair driver.

- The Righteous triumphed over The Infantry in a gripping match.

- Queen Aminata, executing a top rope double stomp, earned a victory over Lisa Clark, though there's a possibility of an error in the name as the reporter was returning to their seat at the time.

- Bad Dude Tito bested Gringo Loco, clinching the win with a TKO.

- Red Velvet emerged as the winner in a Four Way match against Diamante, Trish Adora, and Kiera Hogan.

- In another exciting Four Way, Lee Johnson claimed victory over Jack Cartwheel, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian by pinning Cartwheel.