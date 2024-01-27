WWE Royal Rumble Results (01/27/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Royal Rumble results from Friday, January 27, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner as the show aired live from 7pm-12am EST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/27/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature flashes on the screen and we get the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show officially off-and-running. We then see the Hulk Hogan-narrated cold open video package for tonight's show, which the company released on social media earlier today.

We shoot to the pre-show panel, which is inside Tropicana Field and features a loud crowd directly behind them, complete with signs. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and introduces her fellow panelists Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After some quick banter and shots to the back of various Superstars arriving to the venue for tonight's big show, we listen in as the panelists run down the mini-lineup of four matches for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then head into the Royal Rumble "By The Numbers" stats video package.

Following a quick commercial time out, we return to the panelists, who give their thoughts on the women's Royal Rumble match scheduled for tonight. They mention only five names have been announced, so there's a lot of room for surprise entrants. We then shoot to an "earlier today" video of Wade Barrett enjoying the sights and weather in St. Pete.

From there, we shoot to the video released by WWE on social media this week that features various WWE Superstars sharing their favorite Royal Rumble moments as fans. Multi-year WWE employee Cathy Kelley goes with Cody Rhodes throwing out Dominik Mysterio in the 2023 Rumble match. That's awesome for a couple of reasons, none of which were intended.

Now we see a special "earlier today" video where Kayla Braxton talks with Rhea Ripley inside an empty Tropicana Field staring at the ring. Ripley talks about how she can't envision the winner of tonight's Rumble calling her out and wasting their ticket to WrestleMania. She boasts being the only one to draw no. 1 and win the entire thing in women's history and then tells Braxton to hit the bricks so she can be alone.

An extensive video package airs to promote the Fatal-4-Way for the Universal title tonight between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. We return to the panelists, who weigh in with their thoughts on the match.

We then shoot to Byron Saxton who is backstage with Paul Heyman. An animated Heyman talks about how rare it is for someone to hold a title for three years-plus in modern day WWE and talks about Roman Reigns stacking bodies like Daniel Bryan and Edge in the same match in the past when previewing his battle against multiple contenders this evening.

Another commercial break airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Jelly Roll. He talks about his recent appearance on WWE programming and getting physically involved and talks about the chances of him turning up in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match.

After they wrap up with him, Peter Rosenberg does his Goodfellas impression and takes a single camera shot through the backstage area, Gorilla position, entrance curtain, stadium entrance ramp and then back through the curtain again. During this, he stopped and spoke with CM Punk, who was fresh off of Facetiming his dog Larry. He mentions being ready for tonight.

The panelists then give their predictions for the Rumble matches and send things over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing by with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. She asks him what is special about tonight. He says everything is special about tonight. He then talks about the road to WrestleMania 40 beginning tonight. He finishes with his D-X catchphrase, "Are you ready? No, no, no ... are ... you ... ready?!" The Kickoff Show panelists wrap up after that. It's time!

Pat McAfee Kicks Off The Show To Join Michael Cole & Corey Graves

We see the Hulk Hogan-led cold open video package to get us started and then we shoot inside Tropicana Field where the camera starts with a shot of the WrestleMania XL sign and then pans the jam-packed crowd in St. Petersburg, FL. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

From there, the camera settles at the commentary position where Pat McAfee's theme hits. Graves loses his cool as Cole jumps for joy, but admits he knew about it this time. McAfee makes his way out and heads to join Cole and Graves on the call for this year's first WWE PLE.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Samantha Irvin begins the official pre-match ring introductions for the opener, which will be the Women's Royal Rumble match. Natalya's theme hits and out she comes as the number one entrant for this year. Naomi's theme hits second and out she comes as the first surprise entrant of the evening. She and Nattie kick things off for a few minutes and then Bayley comes out at number three. At number four was Candice LeRae.

Out at number five as cops sirens sounds, is current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. The commentators explain who she is to the viewing audience at home and a good portion of the crowd seems to be aware of who she is. Pat McAfee puts over Grace as an "absolute weapon" for TNA. They mention how she defeated Naomi for the TNA Knockouts title. She and Naomi hug and then duke it out. Indi Hartwell comes out next and then Asuka.

Hartwell ends up being the first person eliminated. Bayley keeps trying to high five Asuka, who wants nothing to do with her. Coming in next is Ivy Nile. Katana Chance comes in at number nine after that. Number ten comes out and is Bianca Belair. She gets a big pop coming out. Kairi Sane comes out as the next entrant. All three members of Damage CTRL in the ring work together to eliminate Candice LeRae.

The countdown clock appears again and out as the 12th entrant is Tegan Nox. Grace looks to eliminate Nox, but Nattie saves her friend. The two hug and then Nattie tries to sneak and throw her out, only for her to throw Nattie out. Bayley then eliminates Nox so they both end up tossed out anyways. The countdown clock appears again and out at number 13 is Kayden Carter. We see Kairi Sane nearly pull a Kofi Kingston, but slips and ends up eliminated.

Seconds later, Asuka gets thrown out. Bayley is now the only Damage CTRL member still alone in the ring. She yells to them, "What do we do about the plan now?!" The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, Chelsea Green's theme hits and out she comes with an insanely oversized skirt as part of her entrance attire. She takes it off and heads to the ring as Cole reminds everyone she was eliminated in 5 seconds last year.

This year she is nearly thrown out in 2 seconds, but hangs on. Belair throws her over again but again she hangs on. She hits a big move on Belair and over-celebrates, but then gets spinebuster-slammed down to the mat by Grace. Bianca ends up KOD'ing Grace to eliminate her. Piper Niven comes out as the next entrant and she and Green go to work on everybody with double-team action. Xia Li comes out as the next entrant.

Zelina Vega comes out as No. 17 with an even wilder entrance attire than Chelsea Green. Maxxine Dupri comes out next and gets a big response from the crowd, who also loudly does the "SHOOSH!" bit with her once she gets in the ring. She immediately eliminates Xia Li and Ivy Nile with ease. The fans boo like crazy. Green tries sneak attacking her, but she sees it coming.

Niven goes to splash her but Jax moves and she splashes Green on accident. Niven then spears Jax over and over again into Green in the corner. Shotzi comes out and hits some high spots off the top. Becky Lynch comes out after that and the crowd goes wild. "The Man" hits the ring and immediately starts getting some eliminations, including Chelsea Green. Out at no. 22 next is Alba Fyre. At no. 23, out comes Shayna Baszler to a non-reaction.

Out at number 24 is Valhalla. She comes out with the antlers on and Michael Cole goes unbelievably nuts. Like for a while. As she walks to the ring, R-Truth's theme hits and out he comes walking past Valhalla and sliding into the ring to an enormous pop. He looks confused. Nia Jax grabs him and throws him out in seconds. The fans boo. Adam Pearce runs down and tells Truth it's the Women's Rumble. He tells Truth he's out and Valhalla she's in. Valhalla goes in but is immediately thrown out.

At number 25, out comes Michin. At number 26, Zoey Stark comes in. Roxanne Perez comes out at no. 27. We see some more eliminations and then Perez hits a cool spot rolling around the body of one of the other entrants for what seems like forever. Jax ends up power bombing Baszler out and then Michin for two more eliminations. The commentators continue to sing her praises for her performance thus far tonight. She also power bombs Shotzi out of the ring to eliminate her.

The countdown clock hits again and out at number 28 is former AEW TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill to easily the biggest sustained roar of the evening thus far. Like really, really loud. She hits power spots on Nia Jax and eliminates her. Tiffany Stratton comes out at no. 29. At no. 30, out comes Liv Morgan to make her long-awaited WWE return. A bunch of eliminations take place, including Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, after a cool stare down between Belair and Cargill.

We're down to Cargill, Morgan and Bayley. Bayley and Morgan try together to eliminate Cargill. They eventually do. Bayley then kicks Morgan out to eliminate her. She is the last person standing. Bayley has won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and will now go on to challenge for the title she chooses at WrestleMania 40.

Winner and ADVANCING to WrestleMania 40: Bayley

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

After a quick commercial break, we see the road to the Universal Championship Fatal-4-Way between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles, which is up next. We return live inside Tropicana Field and the four get ready to make their walks to the ring for our second match of the evening. Randy Orton makes his way out first to a big pop from the St. Petersburg crowd. Out next is AJ Styles, followed by LA Knight and then the defending champ, Roman Reigns.

Samantha Irvin finishes up the formal pre-match ring introductions and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Knight talks to Styles and Orton, and all three turn and stare down Reigns. They all step closer to him and he starts to realize what's coming. All three work together in beating down Reigns in the corner straight out of the gate as the crowd goes wild. Styles eventually turns his attention to Knight. Knight beats Styles down while Orton works over Reigns.

On the floor, we see Knight slam Styles' head off the announce desk over and over again until Reigns comes out and decks him. Orton comes out as well and now he and Knight duke it out after Reigns and Styles are out of the picture. Knight bounces Orton face-first off the commentary desk over and over again as the fans chant "YEAH!" each time it connects. Orton fights back and slams Knight on the announce desk. Back in the ring, the action continues with Reigns back in control of the offense.

Knight fires up with a big sequence that sees him plant Reigns with a DDT before taking out Orton with a big power slam and then leaping up to the top-rope for a super plex on Styles. He turns around as Reigns charges at him for a Superman punch, but he counters with BFT for a pin fall that Styles ends up breaking up. Styles takes it to Orton after that and then gets a few shine spots and a close near fall of his own.

Orton now takes over and hits draping DDTs and other trademark spots for his fire-up spotlight moments. He hits RKOs on everyone in sight and goes for the cover, only for Solo Sikoa to yank the ref out of the ring to take him out of the picture. He and Orton lock eyes and then they start mixing it up. Solo blasts Orton with a Samoan Spike. He stacks Knight and Orton. He goes out to the floor to run over Styles, but Styles moves and he blasts through the barricade and into the crowd.

Back in the ring, we see Reigns get to his feet and notice Knight and Orton stacked. He smiles. He then realizes Styles is nowhere around and looks nervous. He turns around into a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles, who then covers him, only for Reigns to kick out at two. Styles grabs a chair and heads into the ring and beats the piss out of Reigns with it as the ref watches.

For the second time, the commentators talk like it's common knowledge that this is a No Disqualification match. Alrighty then. Seconds later, we see an eye gouge, a spear from Reigns to Orton and then Knight takes out Styles only to turn around into a Superman punch from Reigns. Reigns then hits Styles with a Spear and gets the win to retain. Your winner and still WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. 1,245 days and counting.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens

It's time for our second title tilt of the evening. After a quick shot of Cody Rhodes backstage, which elicits a big pop from the crowd, we head into the pre-match video package for our next bout, which features the WWE United States Championship on-the-line, with reigning title-holder Logan Paul defending against Kevin Owens.

The familiar sounds of Kevin Owens' theme hits the house speakers inside Tropicana Field and the crowd roars as "The Prize Fighter" emerges and heads to the ring looking all business. He sits on the top rope and leans foward with a stone cold look in his eyes. Logan Paul makes his way out with his U.S. title in-hand. He settles in the ring as Pat McAfee sings his praises on commentary.

Samantha Irvin does the pre-match formal ring introductions for this championship contest, while Owens stays seated on the top-rope in the corner with a stone cold stare at Logan. The bell sounds after the champ is introduced next and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators remind us that Owens is not wearing his protective cast on his broken hand as promised.

Owens immediately goes after Paul, decking him and stomping away at him in the corner. The two quickly fight out to the floor, where Owens slams Paul into the barricade. Paul fights back and sends Owens into the barricade viciously after hitting a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. He lets out a war scream and then brings Owens back in the ring, where he hits a big high spot before going back to work on the injured hand of Owens.

Paul starts to tear the trademark black tape from the wrist and hand of his injured paw. Owens grabs Paul by the nose to stop him, but Paul fights his way free and continues to punish the challenger and more experienced veteran, focusing his attack on his injured hand all-the-while as the crowd boos and tries rallying behind "The Prize Fighter." Paul goes for a 6-1-9 but Owens avoids it and begins fighting back.

Kevin Owens hits a cannonball in the corner on Paul and some of his other trademark spots, but Paul takes back over. He hits a Buckshot Lariat and then a nice follow-up spot and then leaps off the top-rope with a modified frog splash for a close near fall. Paul takes Owens to the top-rope and yells to Corey Graves, "You said no man can suplex Kevin Owens, well watch me!" He goes to super-plex him, but Owens counters with an avalanche brainbuster for a close near fall.

"The Prize Fighter" fights back and takes over on offense. He looks for the pop-up power bomb and a stunner, but Paul avoids it and ends up decking Owens with a knockout punch. He goes for the cover, but somehow Owens kicks out.

We see one of Paul's friends at ringside, who Pat McAfee keeps yelling, "That's Jeff! Jeff from the internet!" Security comes to stop this Jeff guy and even Austin Theory and Grayson Waller come out. Theory passes brass knuckles to Paul, who slips them on just as Owens rolls him up. Paul kicks out. Owens grabs Paul's hand and takes the brass knuckles off. He decks Paul with them and covers him, but the ref notices the knuckles on Owens hand during the pin. He calls for the bell and disqualifies him. Paul retains the U.S. title. After the match, Owens puts Paul through the commentary desk.

Winner via DQ and STILL WWE United States Champion: Logan Paul

Men's Royal Rumble Match

It's main event time!

We see the aftermath of the Owens-Paul match, as Cole, McAfee and Graves are all standing in front of a slaughtered commentary desk as they promote the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth and WrestleMania XL premium live events. Trailers for both shows air and then they promote The Weeknd's "Gasoline" being the theme for WrestleMania 40, marking the fifth year in a row he has a theme for WrestleMania.

Samantha Irvin then announces 48,044 fans are in attendance inside the building tonight, marking a new attendance record for Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. She then runs down the rules for our main event, the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The theme for "Main Event" Jey Uso hits and out he comes as the number one entrant in this year's Men's Rumble bout. Jimmy Uso comes out as the number two entrant. The Usos kick things off as the bell sounds to get this year's Men's Rumble bout, our main event of the evening, officially off-and-running. They mix it up to a ton of background crowd noise and then out comes Grayson Waller as the third entrant.

He cuts a Grayson Waller Effect promo on the way to the ring dogging Jey Uso, only to get decked by him when he gets in the ring. He and Jimmy team up on Jey and then the countdown clock appears. It counts down and we get our first surprise entrant of the evening, as out comes former AEW star Andrade with his mask on to a huge pop. He takes the mask off and the crowd roar grows. The fans chant "Welcome back!" as he settles in the ring and gets to work.

Out at number five is former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. He actually gets a bigger pop than you'd expect coming out, too. After him, Shinsuke Nakamura comes out and Pat McAfee marks out like he's still a babyface, which Michael Cole tries to explain to him he's not. The crowd didn't help as they popped loudly and sang along with his theme as McAfee conducted them from atop the commentary desk. Karrion Kross comes out after him. Santos Escobar also comes out.

Number nine comes out and it is Dominik Mysterio. He takes his time coming to the ring and gets an insane amount of heat, as you'd expect. Out at number ten comes Carlito to a decent pop. He has an apple in-hand and gets an insanely loud pop when he holds it up. Escobar attacks Carlito from behind and nearly eliminates him. Carlito hangs on and spits the apple in his face and then eliminates him.

Bobby Lashley comes out next at no. 11. "The All Mighty" goes right to work on The Final Testament's Karrion Kross. He continues to rag-doll others and then we see the Authors of Pain come out after Kross is eliminated. The AOP distract Lashley and Kross helps eliminate "The All Mighty" from the floor. Lashley brawls with AOP and Kross at ringside and out comes The Street Profits to join in on Lashley's behalf. Out at no. 12 is Imperium's own Ludwig Kaiser.

The countdown clock appears and when the buzzer sounds, out at number 13 comes Austin Theory. Next out at no. 14 is The Judgment Day's own Finn Balor. He makes his way to the ring as Cole reminds us he and Damian Priest defend their tag titles on Monday's coming episode of RAW against DIY. Carmelo Hayes is eliminated seconds later. At no. 15 we see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes make his way out to an enormous pop from the St. Petersburg crowd.

As soon as Cody hits the ring, he takes his trademark weight belt off and throws out Theory for his first elimination. Dom and Balor of The Judgment Day then double-team him and get him down to the mat, where they put the boots to him. The countdown clock appears again and out at number 16 comes "Big" Bronson Reed. Reed quickly eliminates Andrade. Cody throws out Nakamura. Out comes Kofi Kingston as the next entrant. After him, GUNTHER comes out at no. 18.

GUNTHER yells at Kaiser, who is eliminated as he's coming out. Ivar of The Viking Raiders comes out next, followed by Bron Breakker. Breakker eliminateds Jimmy Uso and then Finn Balor. He and GUNTHER stare each other down and then start mixing it up, with Breakker showing an impressive power display on the record-holding I-C champ before turning him inside-out with a spear that gets the whole crowd barking. He pulls down the straps for a loud pop again and the buzzer sounds.

Out at number 21 is Omos. Omos quickly eliminates Bronson Reed. Breakker turns Ivar inside-out for a big pop and then he eliminates him. Out as the no. 22 entrant comes Pat McAfee. He pops up from his seat at the commentary desk. He takes his jacket off and looks semi-surprised. He then gets hyped up as he leaves the desk and heads into the ring super pumped up. Cole and Graves build it up like he's about to get thrown right out. He comes in and sees Omos and Breakker staring at him.

McAfee looks scared. He turns around, climbs up over the top-rope, steps down on the ring apron and thinks about eliminating himself. He pops back in the ring and gets in a fight stance for a big pop. He then climbs back over the top and hops off the apron to eliminate himself. The crowd boos as he waves it off and heads back to the commentary desk. Funny stuff. Omos and Breakker mix it up as the countdown clock appears.

Breakker eliminates Omos and Dom eliminates Breakker as JD McDonagh comes out at no. 23. Breakker turns McDonagh inside-out with a spear on the floor as he heads to the back. Cody and GUNTHER duke it out in the ring as only a handful of people are still alive and going in the match, and only a handful remain to come out as the final entrants. R-Truth comes out as number 24. He watches as McDonagh is eliminated as he is about to get in the ring. He comes to the apron and asks Dom to tag him in.

The crowd pops and claps, encouraging Dom-Dom to tag a confused Truth into the match. GUNTHER slaps on a choke on Dom, but Dom hits a jaw-breaker to escape and then tags in Truth for a huge pop. That was legitimately funny. Truth knocks GUNTHER down and sets him up for a Five Knuckle Shuffle. The crowd does the "You can't see me" routine with him, but then he walks into a big boot from GUNTHER. The buzzer sounds again and out at number 25 is The Miz.

Miz and Truth reunite Awesome Truth and start to go to work on people. They beat down "Main Event" Jey Uso, but then Truth stops Miz from eliminating Dom. Dom hits the 6-1-9 on Miz for a pop. The countdown clock appears and expires and out at number 26 is "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest, of The Judgment Day. More fun with R-Truth coming up! He comes in and immediately decks Truth with a big boot. He then eliminates Truth and the fans boo loudly. Priest and Miz trade shots.

Number 27 is on his way out, and it's none other than CM Punk. The crowd goes nuts as "The Best in the World" comes out and kneels down before proclaiming it "CLOBBERING TIME!" McAfee sings along with Punk's theme as he makes his way to the ring for his first televised in-ring appearance in years for WWE. The fans chant his name as he goes to work on everyone in sight. Punk eliminates Dominik Mysterio after being in the ring for a few moments.

Now we see the countdown clock again and out at number 28 is Ricochet. Number 29 makes his way out and it's none other than "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. We've got one more entrant remaining. GUNTHER eliminates "Main Event" Jey Uso, ending his 50-plus minute run in this year's Rumble match, which began as the first entrant in the bout. Now out at number 30 is none other than Sami Zayn. He makes his way out to a big pop from the crowd. Ricochet is tossed out by Drew.

Priest, Rhodes, Zayn, Punk, McIntyre and GUNTHER are the final six entrants left in the match. McIntyre eliminates Zayn after Zayn eliminates Priest. We're down to just McIntyre, Rhodes, Punk and GUNTHER. Punk and McIntyre mix it up while Rhodes and GUNTHER, last year's final two entrants, duke it out in the corner of the ring. McIntyre blasts Punk with a Glasgow Kiss and then turns his attention to Cody. McIntyre hits GUNTHER with a Claymore Kick. He hits Cody and Punk with one as well.

McIntyre goes over to Punk, grabs him by his lifeless face and tells him this isn't 10 years ago. He says your ass is mine now. He picks him up to throw him out, but Punk turns the tables on him and eliminates McIntyre instead. We're down to Punk, Cody and GUNTHER. GUNTHER nearly eliminates Cody in a scene similar to last year, but Cody counters and throws "The Ring General" out. We're down to Punk and Cody as the final two. The crowd goes wild waiting to see how this plays out.

We see shots of Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman sitting in a luxury box, as well as Seth Rollins in another one, watching on. Cody and Punk stare each other down and then start mixing it up. They each land big moves and end up down and out. They get back to their knees and trade shots as the crowd goes insane in the background. Punk takes over but Cody counters and hits a power-slam on Punk. He fires up the crowd and goes for the Cody Cutter, but Punk blocks and hits a German suplex. He doesn't let go, rolls and hits a second.

Punk takes over again and hoists Cody up for the GTS. Cody escapes and fires up on offense. He hits some punches, rolls and connects with a bionic elbow in a tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes. He looks for Cross-Rhodes once again, but again we see Punk avoid it and counter with a big roundhouse kick. He gets Cody up on the top-rope and tries to throw him over, but Cody hangs on and gets back in the ring. Punk looks exhausted and dejected, but then goes back to work, stomping away at Cody.

He points to the WrestleMania sign and does the throat-slice gesture. He picks Cody up for the GTS, but Cody counters and this time he hits his Cross Rhodes finisher. He hypes up the crowd and then picks up Punk and looks to eliminate him, only for Punk to spring to life, hoist Cody up and connect with his GTS. Both guys are down and out as fans chant "This is Awesome." Punk is up first. He picks up Cody and looks for another GTS, but falls back into the ropes. Cody falls over but hangs on and tries pulling Punk out.

Punk escapes and Cody lands on the apron and rolls back into the ring. Punk hooks Cody's arms and connects with a Pedigree. Fans boo a bit. Corey Graves says, "If ya know, you know!" Punk signals for one more GTS. He yells "I didn't wait 10 years to lose to Dusty's kid!" He picks up Cody for another GTS, but Cody counters and throws Punk out to eliminate him out of nowhere. The crowd explodes. Cody wins. He is going to WrestleMania 40!

The show goes off the air with Cody Rhodes celebrating, pointing to the WrestleMania sign hanging in the rafters and then exchanging a staredown with Roman Reigns, who was shown in a luxury box in the crowd with Paul Heyman. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING to WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes