WWE Royal Rumble Coverage & Results (01/27/2024)

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 commenced with the distinctive "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature, followed by a Hulk Hogan-narrated video package. Host Jackie Redmond, alongside panelists Booker T, Wade Barrett, and Peter Rosenberg, kicked off the show from Tropicana Field amid a buzzing crowd.

The panel discussed the evening's four-match lineup and delved into the highly anticipated women's Royal Rumble match, hinting at the possibility of surprise entrants. An "earlier today" video featured Wade Barrett enjoying St. Petersburg, followed by another showcasing Superstars' favorite Royal Rumble moments. A standout moment was Cathy Kelley highlighting Cody Rhodes eliminating Dominik Mysterio in the 2023 Rumble.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Rhea Ripley, who confidently spoke about her historic Rumble victory and her doubts about being challenged at WrestleMania. The panel then shifted focus to the Fatal-4-Way for the Universal title, featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, with Paul Heyman offering his insights backstage.

Musician Jelly Roll joined the panel, teasing a potential appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match. A unique backstage tour by Peter Rosenberg included an encounter with CM Punk. The panel wrapped up with predictions and a hype-up segment by Triple H.

Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves for commentary as the main event began.

WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match 2024 Results

Opening Entrants:

Natalya entered as the first participant, followed by a surprise entrant, Naomi . They initiated the match with some competitive action.

entered as the first participant, followed by a surprise entrant, . They initiated the match with some competitive action. Bayley came in at number three, followed by Candice LeRae.

Middle Entrances and Key Moments:

The fifth entrant was Jordynne Grace , the TNA Knockouts Champion, who squared off against Naomi. They were soon joined by Indi Hartwell and then Asuka .

, the TNA Knockouts Champion, who squared off against Naomi. They were soon joined by and then . Ivy Nile and Katana Chance entered next, with Bianca Belair making a big impact as the tenth entrant.

and entered next, with making a big impact as the tenth entrant. Kairi Sane entered, and then Tegan Nox at number twelve, who was involved in a moment with Natalya leading to both being eliminated.

entered, and then at number twelve, who was involved in a moment with Natalya leading to both being eliminated. Kayden Carter entered at number thirteen.

entered at number thirteen. Notably, Chelsea Green made a dramatic entrance with an oversized skirt, managing to stay in the match longer than her previous 5-second elimination.

Climactic Conclusions:

Piper Niven and Xia Li entered, raising the stakes of the match.

and entered, raising the stakes of the match. Zelina Vega and Maxxine Dupri joined, with Dupri quickly eliminating Xia Li and Ivy Nile.

and joined, with Dupri quickly eliminating Xia Li and Ivy Nile. Shotzi and the crowd-favorite Becky Lynch entered, shaking up the match with quick eliminations.

and the crowd-favorite entered, shaking up the match with quick eliminations. Alba Fyre and Shayna Baszler joined, followed by an intriguing entry from Valhalla , who was quickly ousted in a comedic segment involving R-Truth .

and joined, followed by an intriguing entry from , who was quickly ousted in a comedic segment involving . Michin , Zoey Stark , and Roxanne Perez were later entrants, with Perez showcasing impressive agility.

, , and were later entrants, with Perez showcasing impressive agility. Jade Cargill , the former AEW TBS Women's Champion, received a roaring reception and demonstrated her strength in the ring.

, the former AEW TBS Women's Champion, received a roaring reception and demonstrated her strength in the ring. Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan were among the final entrants, with Morgan making a notable return to WWE.

Final Moments:

The match concluded with Bayley, Morgan, and Cargill as the last three competitors. Bayley and Morgan teamed up to eliminate Cargill.

In a final twist, Bayley turned on Morgan, eliminating her to win the match.

Winner:

Bayley triumphed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, earning the opportunity to challenge for a title at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

The highly anticipated Fatal-4-Way Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 featured champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

The match started with all three challengers briefly uniting against Reigns, but the alliance quickly dissolved into a chaotic battle among all competitors.

Key Moments:

Early in the match, Reigns was cornered and attacked by the other three superstars, creating an intense start.

The action spilled outside the ring, with LA Knight and Randy Orton battling it out, and Styles being slammed against the announce desk by Knight.

Back in the ring, Knight gained momentum with a series of impactful moves, including a DDT on Reigns and a power slam on Orton.

Turning Points:

AJ Styles showcased his resilience with several near-falls and dynamic moves.

Randy Orton gained control with a series of RKOs, but his attempt at victory was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, who pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Orton.

Styles almost capitalized with a Phenomenal Forearm on Reigns, who narrowly escaped defeat.

Controversial Moments:

The match took an unexpected turn when Styles used a chair against Reigns, with commentators noting the No Disqualification nature of the match.

Reigns managed to retain his title after delivering a Spear to Styles, securing his victory and continuing his impressive championship reign.

Result:

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship, extending his reign to 1,245 days, a remarkable feat in modern WWE history.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

WWE United States Championship Match Recap: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens

Match Build-Up:

The match for the WWE United States Championship featured Logan Paul defending his title against Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens entered the ring with a focused demeanor, followed by the champion Logan Paul, who was praised by commentator Pat McAfee.

Match Highlights:

Samantha Irvin conducted the formal ring introductions, setting the stage for a tense showdown.

The match began aggressively, with Owens immediately targeting Paul, highlighting the intensity of their rivalry.

The battle quickly moved outside the ring, with both competitors exchanging brutal attacks, including Paul's high-flying splash and Owens' retaliation.

Paul strategically targeted Owens' injured hand, adding drama to the match as Owens struggled to defend against the champion's onslaught.

Turning Points:

Owens managed to dodge Paul's attempted 6-1-9 and launched a counterattack, showcasing his resilience and signature moves.

A high-stakes moment occurred atop the ropes, with Owens reversing Paul's super-plex attempt into an avalanche brainbuster.

The match reached a climax as Owens narrowly escaped defeat after a knockout punch from Paul.

Controversial Finish:

The match's conclusion was marred by outside interference, with "Jeff from the internet" and others, including Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, getting involved.

Paul attempted to use brass knuckles, handed to him by Theory, but Owens turned the tables, using the knuckles against Paul.

The referee spotted the brass knuckles in Owens' possession during a pin attempt, leading to a disqualification.

Result:

Logan Paul retained the WWE United States Championship via disqualification.

Post-match, Kevin Owens took out his frustration on Paul, putting him through the commentary desk in a display of raw emotion.

Winner via Disqualification and STILL WWE United States Champion: Logan Paul

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Opening Entrants and Early Action:

The match started with "Main Event" Jey Uso as the first entrant, followed by his brother, Jimmy Uso, as the second.

The Usos began the match with a spirited exchange.

Grayson Waller entered third, delivering a promo only to be quickly attacked by Jey Uso.

Surprise Entrants and Key Moments:

The first surprise entrant was former AEW star Andrade, who entered fourth, receiving a warm welcome back from the crowd.

Carmelo Hayes and Shinsuke Nakamura followed, with Nakamura getting a particularly enthusiastic response.

Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar added to the match's intensity.

Dominik Mysterio, entering at number nine, drew significant heat from the audience.

Carlito made a nostalgic entrance at number ten, engaging in a memorable moment with Santos Escobar.

Mid-Match Developments:

Bobby Lashley entered at number eleven and immediately made an impact.

The Authors of Pain appeared, distracting Lashley and leading to his elimination with the help of Karrion Kross.

The Street Profits joined in, siding with Lashley in a ringside brawl.

Ludwig Kaiser and Austin Theory entered next, followed by Finn Balor, who was reminded of his upcoming title defense.

Cody Rhodes' Dominant Entry:

Cody Rhodes, entering at number fifteen, received one of the night's loudest ovations.

He quickly eliminated Austin Theory and engaged with The Judgment Day members, showcasing his resilience.

Continuing Entrants:

"Big" Bronson Reed entered at number sixteen, adding more power and intensity to the match.

Ongoing Match Dynamics: