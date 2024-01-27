Ronda Rousey Responds to Vince McMahon's Resignation from TKO/WWE

Vince McMahon, facing allegations of sex trafficking in a recent lawsuit, stepped down from his roles at WWE and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, on Friday evening.

Following the announcement of McMahon's departure, reports emerged suggesting Endeavor might eliminate those closely associated with McMahon. This move aims to start afresh, as maintaining ties with McMahon's allies could be perceived negatively.

On Saturday, Ronda Rousey, a former WWE and UFC star, commented on McMahon's resignation. She expressed her views on Twitter/X, focusing on Bruce Prichard's continued influence in WWE. Prichard, who has been the Executive Director for WWE RAW and Smackdown, is seen by Rousey as an extension of McMahon. She noted that even during McMahon's previous absences, Prichard acted as a conduit for McMahon's directives.

Prichard, in a March 2023 interview with The Press Box, minimized McMahon's involvement in the creative aspects, stating McMahon's rare appearances at TV events and his focus on the business side. He also emphasized the creative team's autonomy in his absence, claiming their effectiveness in handling the creative responsibilities.