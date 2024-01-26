WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-WWE Writer Vince Russo Responds to Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2024

Ex-WWE Writer Vince Russo Responds to Allegations Against Vince McMahon

In a series of messages posted to his Twitter/X account, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the recent allegations against Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee. Russo expressed his hope that the accusations are not true, stating, “I truly hope those Vince McMahon allegations are untrue—I really do. I just read those text messages. Bro—no way. Can’t imagine him leaving that kind of trail behind. I don’t know man.”

Russo also commented on the wrestling journalism community's response to the news, saying, “No, bro, NONE of these Wrestling ‘Journalist’ are going to dive into this Vince McMahon news because they might put their Royal Rumble Press Credentials at risk. FACT.”

Reflecting on the situation, Russo drew a parallel to a past incident involving Triple H and Chyna, emphasizing the importance of careful communication: “Man, reading up on this Vince McMahon story it just brings me back to when Triple H gave his reason years ago on why Chyna wasn’t in the Hall of Fame. Remember that? Always, always, always watch your words. If you’re not careful they will ALWAYS come back to bite you in the Arse.”


