WWE Unveils Upcoming Live Event Schedule, Including NXT Battleground in Savannah

WWE recently unveiled a host of new event dates, featuring NXT Battleground set to take place in Savannah, GA, this coming May. The official announcement from WWE is as follows:
Premium Live Event NXT Battleground Set For Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, May 26
Exclusive Combo-Only Tickets For NXT Battleground & Monday Night RAW Available Friday, February 2
STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.
NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.
The schedule includes:
Friday, May 10
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Friday Night SmackDown
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Saturday, May 11
Chattanooga, Tenn.
WWE SuperShow
University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena
Sunday, May 12
Macon, Ga.
WWE SuperShow
Macon Coliseum
Monday, May 13
Greenville, S.C.
Monday Night RAW
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, May 17
Jacksonville, Fla.
Friday Night SmackDown
VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Monday, May 20
Greensboro, S.C.
Monday Night RAW
Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, May 26
Savannah, Ga.
NXT Battleground & RAW
(Combo Tix Only)
Enmarket Arena
Monday, May 27
Friday, May 31
Albany, N.Y.
Friday Night SmackDown
MVP Arena
Saturday, June 1
White Plains, N.Y.
WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
Westchester County Center
Sunday, June 2
Binghamton, N.Y.
WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
Monday, June 3
Hershey, Pa.
Monday Night RAW
GIANT Center
Friday, June 7
Louisville, Ky.
Friday Night SmackDown
KFC Yum Center
Monday, June 10
Toledo, Ohio
Monday Night RAW
Huntington Center
Friday, June 14
Tulsa, Okla.
Friday Night SmackDown
BOK Center
Monday, June 17
Corpus Christi, Texas
Monday Night RAW
American Bank Center
Saturday, June 22
Bloomington, Ill.
WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
Grossinger Motors Arena
Sunday, June 23
Kalamazoo, Mich.
WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
Wings Event Center
Monday, June 24
Indianapolis, Ind.
Monday Night RAW
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Monday, July 1
Boston, Mass.
Monday Night RAW
TD Garden
Monday, July 8
Ottawa, ON
Monday Night RAW
Canadian Tire Centre
