WWE Unveils Upcoming Live Event Schedule, Including NXT Battleground in Savannah

WWE recently unveiled a host of new event dates, featuring NXT Battleground set to take place in Savannah, GA, this coming May. The official announcement from WWE is as follows:

WWE® ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO 2024 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE

Premium Live Event NXT Battleground Set For Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, May 26

Exclusive Combo-Only Tickets For NXT Battleground & Monday Night RAW Available Friday, February 2

STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.

NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 10

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Friday Night SmackDown

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Saturday, May 11

Chattanooga, Tenn.

WWE SuperShow

University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena

Sunday, May 12

Macon, Ga.

WWE SuperShow

Macon Coliseum

Monday, May 13

Greenville, S.C.

Monday Night RAW

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, May 17

Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday Night SmackDown

VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Monday, May 20

Greensboro, S.C.

Monday Night RAW

Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, May 26

Savannah, Ga.

NXT Battleground & RAW

(Combo Tix Only)

Enmarket Arena

Monday, May 27

Friday, May 31

Albany, N.Y.

Friday Night SmackDown

MVP Arena

Saturday, June 1

White Plains, N.Y.

WWE SuperShow Summer Tour

Westchester County Center

Sunday, June 2

Binghamton, N.Y.

WWE SuperShow Summer Tour

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Monday, June 3

Hershey, Pa.

Monday Night RAW

GIANT Center

Friday, June 7

Louisville, Ky.

Friday Night SmackDown

KFC Yum Center

Monday, June 10

Toledo, Ohio

Monday Night RAW

Huntington Center

Friday, June 14

Tulsa, Okla.

Friday Night SmackDown

BOK Center

Monday, June 17

Corpus Christi, Texas

Monday Night RAW

American Bank Center

Saturday, June 22

Bloomington, Ill.

WWE SuperShow Summer Tour

Grossinger Motors Arena

Sunday, June 23

Kalamazoo, Mich.

WWE SuperShow Summer Tour

Wings Event Center

Monday, June 24

Indianapolis, Ind.

Monday Night RAW

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Monday, July 1

Boston, Mass.

Monday Night RAW

TD Garden

Monday, July 8

Ottawa, ON

Monday Night RAW

Canadian Tire Centre