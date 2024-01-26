WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Significant Development Regarding Kazuchika Okada's Pro Wrestling Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2024

Significant Development Regarding Kazuchika Okada's Pro Wrestling Future

Kazuchika Okada, a prominent Japanese wrestling superstar, has been at the center of major free agency interest since declaring his intention not to renew his contract with NJPW. During his tenure, he achieved remarkable success with seven world championship titles and four G1 Climax wins. WWE and AEW have been in the forefront of pursuing Okada.

A recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that team AEW is confident about Okada joining them, potentially debuting at the AEW Revolution event next month in Greensboro. This hinges on the assumption that Okada signs with them.

However, in the dynamic world of wrestling, situations are subject to change. Okada is obligated to fulfill three more dates with NJPW, including a highly anticipated final match against his longstanding rival and the newly appointed NJPW President, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Update on Mercedes Mone's Upcoming Debut with AEW

Fans of Mercedes Mone are anticipating her debut in AEW, but they may have to wait a bit longer. Mone, known for her previous stints in WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2024 01:31PM


Tags: #aew #njpw #kazuchika okada

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85891/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π