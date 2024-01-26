Update on Mercedes Mone's Upcoming Debut with AEW

Fans of Mercedes Mone are anticipating her debut in AEW, but they may have to wait a bit longer. Mone, known for her previous stints in WWE and NJPW, is expected to join AEW soon, but the timing remains uncertain as she wraps up her acting commitments. Once completed, it's believed she will make her debut with All Elite Wrestling.

Mone's move to AEW comes after discussions with both AEW and WWE, her former employer. While WWE was in negotiations with Mone for a potential return, those talks ultimately fell through, with WWE sources citing significant differences in financial expectations as the reason for the breakdown.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Mone's AEW debut is anticipated to be a major event. He mentioned, "There is talk her debut will be played up extremely big, and that announcement could be soon.”

Mone is currently preparing for her return to wrestling, actively training for her in-ring comeback.