Logan Paul Has Inked New Deal With WWE

Logan Paul, the reigning United States Champion, has inked a new contract with WWE, ensuring his continued presence in the wrestling arena. Paul's WWE journey began with a debut appearance at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where he was the special guest of Sami Zayn in a match against Kevin Owens. This appearance set the stage for his in-ring debut in a tag team match the following year. Since then, Paul has become a regular WWE competitor, participating in several high-profile matches. Recently, he took to Instagram to announce the renewal of his WWE contract, sharing footage of his intensive training and preparation for an upcoming title defense.

Paul's dedication to wrestling is evident from his training regimen at the Performance Center over recent months. His rise to prominence was marked by a victory over Rey Mysterio for the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The next challenge for Paul is the defense of his title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) this Saturday.

Adding to his busy schedule, Paul is also set to make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event, which will be held at Optus Stadium in Western Australia next month.