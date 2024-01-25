Anthony Ogogo Inks New Deal With AEW

Anthony Ogogo, former boxer and Olympian, has recently renewed his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Ogogo, who first joined AEW in 2019, gained significant attention in 2021 through his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, climaxing in a notable match at Double or Nothing 2021. This event marked AEW's first major gathering of fans post-COVID-19. Despite a period of less visibility, Ogogo made a memorable appearance at AEW All In, held in London, his hometown.

The announcement of Ogogo's re-signing with AEW was made by Tony Khan during the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. In the interview, Ogogo also discussed his transition from boxing to wrestling, emphasizing the effort he has put into mastering his wrestling skills after his boxing career ended abruptly. The full interview is available for further insights into Ogogo's journey and future plans with AEW.