WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Revises Touring Strategy to Target Larger Markets

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

AEW Revises Touring Strategy to Target Larger Markets

AEW is adjusting its strategy to boost attendance, as reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The organization aims to minimize events in smaller markets and concentrate on larger market venues. This shift follows a notably low turnout at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, where AEW Dynamite attracted just 2,187 spectators, one of its smallest crowds outside of Daily’s Place. Furthermore, AEW's schedule, including a Canadian tour, has been set through the early part of March.

AEW Dynamite to Feature Dealer’s Choice Matches and More for January 31st

For next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, a preliminary card has been revealed, showcasing key figures like Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2024 04:41AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85873/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π