AEW Revises Touring Strategy to Target Larger Markets

AEW is adjusting its strategy to boost attendance, as reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The organization aims to minimize events in smaller markets and concentrate on larger market venues. This shift follows a notably low turnout at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, where AEW Dynamite attracted just 2,187 spectators, one of its smallest crowds outside of Daily’s Place. Furthermore, AEW's schedule, including a Canadian tour, has been set through the early part of March.