AEW Dynamite to Feature Dealer’s Choice Matches and More for January 31st

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

For next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, a preliminary card has been revealed, showcasing key figures like Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Deonna Purrazzo. The lineup includes:

- Adam Page will face an opponent yet to be determined, with Swerve Strickland selecting the type of match for Page.

-  Swerve Strickland is set to compete against an undisclosed opponent, with Adam Page deciding the match format.

-  Deonna Purrazzo is scheduled to battle Taya Valkyrie.

Tags: #aew #dynamite

