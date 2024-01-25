AEW Dynamite to Feature Dealer’s Choice Matches and More for January 31st

For next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, a preliminary card has been revealed, showcasing key figures like Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Deonna Purrazzo. The lineup includes:

- Adam Page will face an opponent yet to be determined, with Swerve Strickland selecting the type of match for Page.

- Swerve Strickland is set to compete against an undisclosed opponent, with Adam Page deciding the match format.

- Deonna Purrazzo is scheduled to battle Taya Valkyrie.