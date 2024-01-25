AEW Dynamite to Feature Dealer’s Choice Matches and More for January 31st

For next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, a preliminary card has been revealed, showcasing key figures like Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Deonna Purrazzo. The lineup includes:
- Adam Page will face an opponent yet to be determined, with Swerve Strickland selecting the type of match for Page.
- Swerve Strickland is set to compete against an undisclosed opponent, with Adam Page deciding the match format.
- Deonna Purrazzo is scheduled to battle Taya Valkyrie.
Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/36G3OdP8Vf— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) January 25, 2024
⚡ Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata Set For January 27th AEW Collision Lineup
The upcoming edition of AEW's Collision on TNT this Saturday promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing a star-studded lineup. Fans can l [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2024 04:39AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com