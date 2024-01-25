Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata Set For January 27th AEW Collision Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

The upcoming edition of AEW's Collision on TNT this Saturday promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing a star-studded lineup.

Fans can look forward to seeing Bryan Danielson, FTR, The House of Black, Daniel Garcia, and the highly anticipated return of Serena Deeb. Here's what's scheduled:

- A face-off between Bryan Danielson and Yuji Nagata

- Mariah May takes on Lady Frost

- Serena Deeb makes her much-awaited return to the ring

- Steel cage elimination match featuring FTR & Daniel Garcia versus The House of Black

Anyways TUNE INTO AEW COLLISION LIVE ON TNT SATURDAY 8/7 CT https://t.co/csk9TaxWEQ pic.twitter.com/HpPQ2bLdFl — ✨🎀🐰Bunn🐰🎀✨ (@strawbstr8edgez) January 25, 2024