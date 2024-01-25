WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata Set For January 27th AEW Collision Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

The upcoming edition of AEW's Collision on TNT this Saturday promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing a star-studded lineup.

Fans can look forward to seeing Bryan Danielson, FTR, The House of Black, Daniel Garcia, and the highly anticipated return of Serena Deeb. Here's what's scheduled:

- A face-off between Bryan Danielson and Yuji Nagata

- Mariah May takes on Lady Frost

- Serena Deeb makes her much-awaited return to the ring

- Steel cage elimination match featuring FTR & Daniel Garcia versus The House of Black

Tags: #aew #collision

