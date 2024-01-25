Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata Set For January 27th AEW Collision Lineup

The upcoming edition of AEW's Collision on TNT this Saturday promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing a star-studded lineup.
Fans can look forward to seeing Bryan Danielson, FTR, The House of Black, Daniel Garcia, and the highly anticipated return of Serena Deeb. Here's what's scheduled:
- A face-off between Bryan Danielson and Yuji Nagata
- Mariah May takes on Lady Frost
- Serena Deeb makes her much-awaited return to the ring
- Steel cage elimination match featuring FTR & Daniel Garcia versus The House of Black
