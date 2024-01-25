WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
January 26th AEW Rampage Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

AEW reveals the exciting card for this Friday's Rampage on TNT, featuring prominent wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Konosuke Takeshita. Here are the scheduled matches:

- A four-way clash between El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, The Butcher, and Kip Sabian, with the victor earning a shot at Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship at Collision.

- A showdown between Jon Moxley and Lee Moriarty.

- A matchup with Anna Jay going head-to-head against Ruby Soho.

- A battle between Konosuke Takeshita and Christopher Daniels.

AEW Dynamite Results (1/24/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Ma [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 24, 2024 09:08PM


