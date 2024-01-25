January 26th AEW Rampage Card Revealed

AEW reveals the exciting card for this Friday's Rampage on TNT, featuring prominent wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Konosuke Takeshita. Here are the scheduled matches:
- A four-way clash between El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, The Butcher, and Kip Sabian, with the victor earning a shot at Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship at Collision.
- A showdown between Jon Moxley and Lee Moriarty.
- A matchup with Anna Jay going head-to-head against Ruby Soho.
- A battle between Konosuke Takeshita and Christopher Daniels.
Friday night on #AEWRampage! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Xkn69M2wv0— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) January 25, 2024
