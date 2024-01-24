Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/24/2024)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the arena in Savannah where Excalibur and company welcome us to the show on commentary.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe Kicks Off The Show

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Samoa Joe. Out comes the AEW World Champion to kick off this week's show. He introduces himself to the Savannah crowd after getting on the mic. He says tonight is a celebration because we embark on a new championship endeavor.

He says no more will wrestlers get handed opportunities, instead they will come to the ring and battle for the chance at an opportunity at his championship gold. He says while some may consider it an opportunity, it will actually be a chance to have the worst night of their lives, because he'll do whoever that person is like they did HOOK last week.

HOOK's theme hits. The camera shows his logo on the ceiling and as Action Bronson plays, out comes the FTW Champion. He talks about how he came up short last week. He gets in Joe's ear and says, their paths will cross again. Joe tells security to come get the unworthy out of his ring. Security comes down and HOOK suplexes and chokes them all out.

Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Samoa Joe heads to the commentary desk and settles in, as he will lend his vocals to our first match of the evening. With that said, Hangman Page's theme hits and out he comes to kick things off in the ring this week. After he settles in the ring, he glares at Joe at the commentary desk.

Penta El Zero Miedo's theme hits next and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. They settle in the ring and then Abrahantes heads out to the floor at ringside. Penta stares down Joe as well. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

The two shake hands to start things off. Hangman goes to let go and walk back to his corner, but Penta doesn't let go, instead he pulls him closer. Hangman then tells Penta to listen and yells "Cowboy Sh*t!" They lock up and Hangman pushes Penta into the ropes. He gives him a clean break.

Penta hits a couple of running Sling Blades, but Hangman takes back control of the offense after that. Hangman hits one of Joe's moves on Penta in the corner and stops to glare at the champ at the commentary desk again. Penta takes over as a result of the distraction and hits a unique leg drop off the ropes.

We see the two trading chops in the corner, with Joe telling Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz to shut up on commentary so he can hear the slaps. They do this back-and-forth for what seems like forever and then they start trading clotheslines. With both guys down and the ref counting, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Penta knock Hangman out to the floor and hit a big flipping diving splash onto him over the top-rope. Back in the ring, Hangman takes over after dumping Penta on the top of his dome. He goes to work on him in the corner as the fans rally behind him. He even stops to bite Penta at one point.

Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat at one point, but Penta countered and hit a big Made in Japan for a super close near fall. Hangman fights back with a Dead Eye on the hard part of the ring apron and then a top-rope moonsault. He goes for the Buckshot Lariat but Penta avoids it. He goes for it again and hits it. 1-2-3. Good opener.

Winner: Hangman Page

Renee Paquette Interviews Orange Cassidy

We head backstage to Renee Paquette, who is backstage with Orange Cassidy. She asks him about being called out by Roderick Strong for an AEW International Championship match at AEW Revolution. He says that's fine, and the match is on.

He says the show isn't until March, so he asked Tony Khan to put a title eliminator together for Rampage to determine a contender for his title on Collision. Cassidy says he's got to go because Trent is about to wrestle Wardlow. "Did you see Wardlow? He's big!" He heads off and we head to a commercial break.

The Young Bucks Continue To Show Their New Personality

We return backstage to The Young Bucks walking the hallways and being cocky. They are interviewed by Alex Marvez and they gloat about the changes they have made, including to catering and other areas.

They demand to be called Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and boast being the only remaining AEW EVPs. They confront Dante Martin and others and demand they wear their credentials when they are backstage.

Trent Beretta vs. Wardlow

The Best Friends theme music hits back inside the arena and out comes Trent Beretta accompanied by Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits next.

Out comes Wardlow accompanied by Adam Cole on crutches, as well as Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Roderick Strong. They all head to the ring and Wardlow daps them up before heading inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening.

From there, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. Wardlow immediately runs over Trent with some clotheslines. He looks for Powerbomb Symphony but Trent starts to fight back. He knocks Wardlow out to the floor but when he goes to splash on him, Wardlow blasts him on the way down.

On the floor again, we see Wardlow run Trent into the barricade with authority. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return to Wardlow toying with Beretta.

Beretta fights back and knocks Wardlow to the floor right in front of The Undisputed Kingdom. While the ref comes over to argue with them, as well as Cassidy and Taylor, we see Trent blast Wardlow with a steel chair.

He takes him back in the ring and hits a tornado DDT and then a pile driver for a close pin attempt. Wardlow fights back and hits a big knee and then his Powerbomb Symphony for the pin fall victory. After the match, Wardlow looks to continue, but Cassidy and Taylor and Rocky Romero hit the ring to make the save.

Winner: Wardlow

Looking At Tonight's Cope Open Main Event

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata is announced for Saturday's Collision. We then see a video package for tonight's main event featuring Adam Copeland going one-on-one against Minoru Suzuki in the latest "Cope Open."

Deonna Purrazzo, "Timeless" Toni Storm Go Face-To-Face

Renee Paquette is standing on the top of the entrance ramp. She introduces "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo and out she comes. She then introduces the reigning AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. Out she comes with Mariah May and Luther the Butler.

Storm says Purrazzo was recently body shamed and claims there is so much more to shame her about. She gives her credit for being the best technical wrestler in the world, but vows to twist her lips. Purrazzo says she didn't come here for friends, but to win the title. She doesn't want to beat this weird Storm, but the real one.

Purrazzo tells Storm to look at her ankle. We see they each have the same exact tattoo. Storm throws her shoe at her. Purrazzo throws her shoe at Storm and blasts Luther with a big kick. She raises Storm's title high in the air and stands tall to end the segment. We head to another commercial break.

Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie: The Most TV-Ready Couple In AEW

When we return, we learn that Jon Moxley will be going one-on-one against Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage this coming Friday night after the Blackpool Combat Club member cuts a backstage promo about the word "elite" and about the BCC not spending time to celebrate, instead focusing on business at hand.

We then cut backstage where Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie are in giant fur coats. They call themselves the most TV-ready couple in AEW. She challenges Deonna Purrazzo for next week's AEW Dynamite. If she wins, she takes her title opportunity against "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy

The super-catchy theme music for Swerve Strickland hits and out he comes with Prince Nana by his side doing his goofy-ass dance. The Mogul Embassy leader makes his way down and settles in the ring for our next match of the evening.

We then hear the iconic sounds of the Hardy Boyz theme music and out comes Jeff Hardy accompanied by his brother, Matt Hardy. Jeff heads to the ring with half of his face painted in trademark fashion. He gets a big pop coming out and the commentators talk about his new attitude as of late.

The bell sounds from there and we get this one officially off-and-running. Nana leads fans in loud "Who's House?" "Swerve's House!" chants in the early goings. Hardy starts to fight back and the fans chant "Hardy! Hardy! Hardy!"

Soon after that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the action still in progress. Hardy hits a big high spot to the floor on Swerve that brings the crowd to life. Back in the ring, Hardy nearly scores the pin but Swerve hangs on to keep this one alive.

Strickland and Hardy fight out to the floor again where Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on the steel steps for a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant from the Savannah crowd. Hardy takes his shirt off and heads to the top-rope. He looks for the Swanton Bomb but Swerve moves and Hardy crashes and burns.

Swerve follows up with his House Call but Hardy kicks out of the pin attempt. Swerve goes for a Twist of Fate but Hardy avoids it. Swerve hits a suplex and follows through with another big spot and then looks for the Swerve Stomp. He hits it and gets the win. Good match. We head to another commercial break afterwards.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

We head backstage where Renee Paquette is with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, when we learn the breaking news from Tony Khan that they will each be involved in "Dealer's Choice" matches next week, with each picking the match for the other as they continue their journey towards potential AEW World title shots.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Red Velvet hits and out she comes. Also making her way to the ring is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, who is donning her trademark face paint look. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Rosa starts off well, but Velvet starts to take over. As she does, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Rosa selling her arm. The commentators inform us Velvet had Rosa in an arm-lock throughout much of the aforementioned break. Rosa hits a shotgun drop kick and a Tijuana Bomb for the win.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Sting & Darby Allin Speak

In the arena, Tony Schiavone introduces Darby Allin and Sting. Out come the fan-favorite duo and they settle in the ring. Allin says he's got some things he wants to say. He talks about growing up a Sting fan and being bummed when he saw he was forced into retirement years ago due to injury.

He says then he heard Sting was signing with AEW and he wondered why because he can't wrestle any more. He says he then flew to Sting's house in Texas and rolled around in the ring with him and told him he's still got it. He says and now look, they're 27-0. He asks if they want to go for it all the way and chase down the tag titles. Sting says he's "all in."

We head to a break. When we return, we see Ricky Starks and Big Bill backstage. They accept the challenge from Darby Allin and Sting for a shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

AEW Trios Championships

The Acclaimed (C) vs. The Mogul Embassy

Back inside the arena, the theme for the trio of "The Machine" Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony -- Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun hits and out they come. The Mogul Embassy threesome settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for Bullet Club Gold hits and out comes Jay White and The Gunns. They stop and wait and then the theme for The Acclaimed hits. Out comes the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions. Max Caster does his freestyle rhyme on the way to the ring and closes with a "Bang-Bang Scissor Gang" line.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening. Caster and Cage kick things off for their respective teams. After The Acclaimed jump into an early offensive lead, we see Prince Nana get involved at ringside. While he gets kicked for his trouble, the distraction allows the Embassy to take over.

As Cage goes to work on Bowens on the floor at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When we return from the break, we see Nana put through a table on the floor by The Acclaimed for a huge pop. Back in the ring, The Acclaimed finish off the heel trio for the win to retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed

Cope Open

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

It's main event time!

We hear the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" in a custom black and white hockey jersey for our final match of the evening. He settles in the ring to a huge pop from the Savannah crowd in attendance as the commentators hype this big Cope Open.

The equally iconic sounds of Minoru Suzuki's theme hits next and out comes one of Japan's finest active legends for this high-profile headliner. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" just at the sight of these two in the ring together before they even touch.

The bell sounds and these two immediately start trading shots in the center of the ring, with neither man backing down an inch. Suzuki gets in some stiff ones, but Copeland eats them and ends up settling into the early offensive lead. He pummels Suzuki down to the mat but the Japanese star starts looking for submission attempts.

Copeland avoids a big armbar in mid-air by laying Suzuki on the top-rope and going to work on him. The two fight to the floor while Suzuki has Copeland stuck in a tight side head lock. Copeland ends up driving him through the barricade. They crash and burn on the floor in the crowd as the fans loudly chant "Holy sh*t!"

Both guys are nearly counted out, but they quickly scramble into the ring and get up to their knees and start trading shots again in the middle of the ring like that as fans chant "This is Awesome!" They continue trading shots until they get back up to their feet, where the strike exchanges start flurrying even faster.

They trade open hand slaps and eventually knock each other out with ones that land at the same time. Tony Schiavone announces in two weeks, Sting & Darby Allin will challenge Ricky Starks & Big Bill on AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, AZ. at the Footprint Center. Copeland hits a Spear and goes for the cover, but Suzuki kicks out.

Suzuki tries his armbar and rear naked choke finishers, but Copeland avoids them and escapes. He hits Christian Cage's own Killswitch finisher on Suzuki and then covers him for the pin fall victory, sending a clear-cut message to his longtime friend turned bitter rival, TNT Champion Christian Cage in the process. Good main event.

We see Cage watching on via a monitor with a look of disgust on his face. Copeland gets on the mic and says he's never been hit that hard in his life. "Suzuki -- respect." He extends his hand for a handshake but Suzuki just lets out a roar and walks off. Copeland says he would've been disappointed if he did shake his hand anyways. He tells the fans that was a war, the type of war Christian Cage knows nothing about. He tells Christian he's coming for him. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Adam Copeland