Vice TV Unveils Season 5 Lineup for 'Dark Side of the Ring'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Vice TV has announced the topics for the upcoming 5th season of "Dark Side of the Ring," set to debut on March 5th, 2024. This season will comprise 10 episodes, each focusing on the following wrestling personalities and events:

The Sandman

Earthquake

Harley Race

Buff Bagwell

Brutus Beefcake

Chris Adams

Sensational Sherri

Terry Gordy

The Black Saturday event

Chris Colt


