Vice TV Unveils Season 5 Lineup for 'Dark Side of the Ring'

Vice TV has announced the topics for the upcoming 5th season of "Dark Side of the Ring," set to debut on March 5th, 2024. This season will comprise 10 episodes, each focusing on the following wrestling personalities and events:
The Sandman
Earthquake
Harley Race
Buff Bagwell
Brutus Beefcake
Chris Adams
Sensational Sherri
Terry Gordy
The Black Saturday event
Chris Colt
And we’re back…— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024
Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes.
What episode are you looking
forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com