Match on Tonight's AEW Dynamite to Air Without Commercials

This evening's AEW Dynamite episode will be an action-packed show.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated first clash between Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki. This match promises to be a highlight, with ample time allocated and no commercial interruptions, as confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan via Twitter.

Recently, Copeland has been engaging in open challenges on Collision, leading up to a potential rematch with Christian Cage for the TNT Title at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite, broadcasting from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, includes an exciting lineup:

- Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

- Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

- Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

- Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

- A special segment with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

- Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

- Appearances by Sting & Darby Allin

- AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun)