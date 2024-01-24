Match on Tonight's AEW Dynamite to Air Without Commercials

This evening's AEW Dynamite episode will be an action-packed show.
Headlining the event is the much-anticipated first clash between Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki. This match promises to be a highlight, with ample time allocated and no commercial interruptions, as confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan via Twitter.
Recently, Copeland has been engaging in open challenges on Collision, leading up to a potential rematch with Christian Cage for the TNT Title at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.
Tonight's AEW Dynamite, broadcasting from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, includes an exciting lineup:
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland
- Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
- Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
- A special segment with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo
- Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet
- Appearances by Sting & Darby Allin
- AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun)
