WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Match on Tonight's AEW Dynamite to Air Without Commercials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Match on Tonight's AEW Dynamite to Air Without Commercials

This evening's AEW Dynamite episode will be an action-packed show.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated first clash between Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki. This match promises to be a highlight, with ample time allocated and no commercial interruptions, as confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan via Twitter.

Recently, Copeland has been engaging in open challenges on Collision, leading up to a potential rematch with Christian Cage for the TNT Title at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite, broadcasting from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, includes an exciting lineup:

-  Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

- Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-  Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

-  Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

- A special segment with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

-  Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

-  Appearances by Sting & Darby Allin

- AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun)

Tony Schiavone Discloses Reason for Absence from Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, Tony Schiavone opened up about his absence from the previous week's AEW Dynamite ep [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 04:51AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85855/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π