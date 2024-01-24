Tony Schiavone Discloses Reason for Absence from Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, Tony Schiavone opened up about his absence from the previous week's AEW Dynamite episode. Schiavone revealed, "I had a little eye problem, a little spy in the right eye. Actually it was more than one and my eye was swollen shut last week. I thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday I got a diagnosis that it was a stye."

In addition to discussing his eye issue, Schiavone expressed his enthusiasm for his role in AEW. He commented, "So yeah, I'm okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday, which I'm really, really having a good time on Saturday. So I will be back this Saturday.”