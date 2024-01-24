WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Schiavone Discloses Reason for Absence from Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Tony Schiavone Discloses Reason for Absence from Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, Tony Schiavone opened up about his absence from the previous week's AEW Dynamite episode. Schiavone revealed, "I had a little eye problem, a little spy in the right eye. Actually it was more than one and my eye was swollen shut last week. I thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday I got a diagnosis that it was a stye."

In addition to discussing his eye issue, Schiavone expressed his enthusiasm for his role in AEW. He commented, "So yeah, I'm okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday, which I'm really, really having a good time on Saturday. So I will be back this Saturday.”

AEW Collision Sees Viewership Spike Despite NFL Playoff Competition

The latest viewership figures for AEW Collision on TNT, aired on January 20th, have been released. As per the data from WrestleNomics, the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 05:38PM

Source: WrestlingNews.co for the transcription
Tags: #aew #tony schiavone #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85854/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π