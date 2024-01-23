AEW Collision Sees Viewership Spike Despite NFL Playoff Competition

The latest viewership figures for AEW Collision on TNT, aired on January 20th, have been released.

As per the data from WrestleNomics, the show attracted 441,000 viewers, marking a 10% rise from the January 13th episode, which had 400,000 viewers. The episode also saw an increase in the key 18-49 demographic, achieving a 0.12 rating, up from the previous week's 0.10. Notably, this growth occurred despite AEW Collision competing against the NFL Divisional Playoff Game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, which, according to SportsMediaWatch, drew an average of 37.5 million viewers and a 9.84 rating in the same demographic.

This edition of Collision was highlighted by Thunder Rosa's first singles match in over a year. The show also featured prominent wrestling stars such as Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed, and The Bang Bang Gang.