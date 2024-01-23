WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream Addresses Allegations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

In a recent in-depth interview on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, Patrick Clark, better known as former WWE star The Velveteen Dream, confronts a series of allegations that have clouded his career. The interview, lasting over an hour, delves into various topics including Clark's apology to individuals in WWE, and notably, the accusations of inappropriate communication with minors.

During the conversation, Clark firmly denied the allegations, stating, "No, those aren't conversations that I've ever had with anybody. Minor or adult, legal, illegal, consensual or non-consensual. Those words, those, texts, those images that have been pushed out there on the internet -- they're all false." He further mentioned that the accounts behind these accusations have since been deactivated and are "no longer accessible."

Addressing his interactions with a young fan named Jacob Schmidt, Clark clarified that their communication was strictly professional, aimed at mentoring. "On April 24, 2020, I put in my DM's as The Velveteen Dream...when I was working for the WWE, my Twitter and my Instagram, the only 2 accounts I had, were strictly for The Velveteen Dream. I did speak to a Jacob Schmidt on Instagram. We actually had a phone conversation over Instagram. At no point in time did I ever type anything or say anything that should have or could have been misconstrued as an advance of any type," Clark explained.

When questioned about the nature of his relationship with younger fans, Clark emphasized the mentorship aspect, likening it to a "big brother, little brother program." He also addressed the initial allegation that originated from Canada, explaining his question about the school was to guide aspiring wrestlers to suitable training facilities. Clark also noted he has never been arrested or charged in relation to these allegations.

The full interview, revealing more details about Clark's side of the story, is available on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel.

Source: WrestlingNews.co for the transcription
