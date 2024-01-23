AEW Could Embrace Cable and Streaming Hybrid Format

On Tuesday, not only WWE but also AEW had reasons to be optimistic, particularly about the prospects of renewing their television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast shared insights from a source, saying, "a source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show. Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max." This arrangement could lead to AEW's Dynamite being simultaneously broadcast on both Max and TBS, similar to the NFL's approach of airing Monday Night Football on both ESPN and ABC.