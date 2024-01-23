WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Faces Broadcast Uncertainty Post-USA Network, Pre-Netflix Era

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

On Tuesday, significant news emerged as WWE announced a groundbreaking agreement with Netflix. Starting in January 2025, WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, will transition from the USA Network to the streaming giant. This shift marks the first instance of Raw broadcasting new episodes exclusively on a streaming platform.

WWE's current contract to broadcast Raw on the USA Network is set to expire in October 2024. According to an informed source who spoke to Variety, the broadcasting arrangements for Raw in the interim period between the conclusion of the USA Network contract and the commencement of the Netflix deal are yet to be finalized.

It appears probable that WWE and the USA Network will negotiate a temporary extension, allowing Raw to continue airing on the USA Network until December 31, 2024, although noting is confirmed at this stage.

Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #usa network

