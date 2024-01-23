WWE Raw Faces Broadcast Uncertainty Post-USA Network, Pre-Netflix Era

On Tuesday, significant news emerged as WWE announced a groundbreaking agreement with Netflix. Starting in January 2025, WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, will transition from the USA Network to the streaming giant. This shift marks the first instance of Raw broadcasting new episodes exclusively on a streaming platform.

WWE's current contract to broadcast Raw on the USA Network is set to expire in October 2024. According to an informed source who spoke to Variety, the broadcasting arrangements for Raw in the interim period between the conclusion of the USA Network contract and the commencement of the Netflix deal are yet to be finalized.

It appears probable that WWE and the USA Network will negotiate a temporary extension, allowing Raw to continue airing on the USA Network until December 31, 2024, although noting is confirmed at this stage.