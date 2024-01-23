WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Tonight: Exciting Contract Signing, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal, and More!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

WWE NXT Tonight: Exciting Contract Signing, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal, and More!

Tonight's live broadcast of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will feature a packed lineup. WWE has lined up five exciting matches and two special segments for the evening. The schedule for tonight includes:

- The contract signing for the Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez.

- A Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal clash featuring Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin taking on Nathan Frazer & Axiom.

-A singles match with Lexis King going head-to-head against Trey Bearhill.

- The Supernova Sessions hosted by Lola Vice.

- A compelling match-up between Dijak and Joe Gacy.

- Blair Davenport facing off against Karmen Petrovic.

- Lash Legend versus Wren Sinclair in what promises to be an intense encounter.

WWE Strikes Monumental $5bn Deal with Netflix for 'Raw' Broadcast Rights

Netflix has struck a monumental $5 billion agreement to broadcast World Wrestling Entertainment's premier show, Raw, over the next ten years [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 07:48AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85829/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π