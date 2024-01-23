WWE NXT Tonight: Exciting Contract Signing, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal, and More!

Tonight's live broadcast of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will feature a packed lineup. WWE has lined up five exciting matches and two special segments for the evening. The schedule for tonight includes:
- The contract signing for the Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez.
- A Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal clash featuring Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin taking on Nathan Frazer & Axiom.
-A singles match with Lexis King going head-to-head against Trey Bearhill.
- The Supernova Sessions hosted by Lola Vice.
- A compelling match-up between Dijak and Joe Gacy.
- Blair Davenport facing off against Karmen Petrovic.
- Lash Legend versus Wren Sinclair in what promises to be an intense encounter.
⚡ WWE Strikes Monumental $5bn Deal with Netflix for 'Raw' Broadcast Rights
Netflix has struck a monumental $5 billion agreement to broadcast World Wrestling Entertainment's premier show, Raw, over the next ten years [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 07:48AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com