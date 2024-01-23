WWE NXT Tonight: Exciting Contract Signing, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal, and More!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

Tonight's live broadcast of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will feature a packed lineup. WWE has lined up five exciting matches and two special segments for the evening. The schedule for tonight includes:

- The contract signing for the Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez.

- A Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal clash featuring Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin taking on Nathan Frazer & Axiom.

-A singles match with Lexis King going head-to-head against Trey Bearhill.

- The Supernova Sessions hosted by Lola Vice.

- A compelling match-up between Dijak and Joe Gacy.

- Blair Davenport facing off against Karmen Petrovic.

- Lash Legend versus Wren Sinclair in what promises to be an intense encounter.