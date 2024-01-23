WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Big Matches Set For Next Week's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

Next week's post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, airing from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, is shaping up to be a blockbuster event. WWE has announced several high-stakes matches for the three-hour USA Network show.

In a major announcement during this week's Raw, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley revealed to Damian Priest and Finn Balor that they will be defending their Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Their challengers? The formidable #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, setting the stage for an electrifying tag-team showdown.

But that's not all. Kofi Kingston has thrown down the gauntlet to GUNTHER, challenging him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, adding another layer of excitement to next week's lineup.

Rounding out the action-packed night, “Big” Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to “Main Event” Jey Uso for a singles match. With both superstars eyeing championship gold in 2024, this bout is sure to be a highlight of the evening.

