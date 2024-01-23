Three Big Matches Set For Next Week's WWE Raw

Next week's post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, airing from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, is shaping up to be a blockbuster event. WWE has announced several high-stakes matches for the three-hour USA Network show.

In a major announcement during this week's Raw, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley revealed to Damian Priest and Finn Balor that they will be defending their Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Their challengers? The formidable #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, setting the stage for an electrifying tag-team showdown.

But that's not all. Kofi Kingston has thrown down the gauntlet to GUNTHER, challenging him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, adding another layer of excitement to next week's lineup.

Rounding out the action-packed night, “Big” Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to “Main Event” Jey Uso for a singles match. With both superstars eyeing championship gold in 2024, this bout is sure to be a highlight of the evening.

