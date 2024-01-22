Reports Suggest CM Punk Influenced the Removal of AEW's Rankings System

CM Punk reportedly played a significant role in influencing certain elements of AEW, including its rankings system, during his tenure with the organization.

AEW initially implemented a rankings system to aid in determining contenders for championship matches across its divisions. This system, however, was phased out towards the end of 2022. Recently, there has been news of its revival.

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed the reinstatement of the rankings system. This announcement followed Khan's critique of WWE's decision to book Jinder Mahal in a World Title match, despite Mahal not securing any victories in the past year. Although Mahal was unsuccessful in his World Title challenge against Seth Rollins, he did achieve a win at house shows the previous week.

Bryan Alvarez, speaking on the Bryan & Vinny Show, revealed that the decision to eliminate the rankings was influenced by CM Punk. Alvarez stated, "These f**king rankings. Do you know whose idea it was to get rid of the rankings? I was told it was CM Punk. He talked Tony into getting rid of the rankings.”