Dustin Rhodes Expresses Desire for Short Stint as AEW TNT Champion

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes shared insights into his enduring passion for the sport after 35 years in the ring. At 55, Rhodes expressed a desire for a brief stint with the TNT Championship, emphasizing his ongoing love for wrestling.

"Looking back at my 35-year career, I've faced numerous opponents," Rhodes remarked. "Right now, my focus is on enjoying the sport. I'm eyeing the TNT Title, though I'm aware of my age, nearing 55."

He added, "I'm keen on a short run with the title. Ultimately, it's up to the management. My joy comes from wrestling and mentoring younger talent. Seeing them succeed with what I've taught them, that's the real reward. It's a significant part of my legacy."

