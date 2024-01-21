Nic Nemeth Revives Classic WWE Theme at WWC Euphoria

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has been making waves in the wrestling world since his departure from the company. His recent appearances in TNA and NJPW have garnered considerable attention.

At the World Wrestling Council's Euphoria event on January 20, 2024, Nemeth brought a familiar element from his WWE days to the ring.

In a surprising move, Nemeth entered the event using his well-known WWE entrance theme, 'Here to Show the World' by Downstait. This decision came despite Nemeth hinting at a new theme, also by Downstait, in recent times. His entrance at the Euphoria event was further amplified by the presence of Primo Colón, a former WWE tag team champion and brother of current SmackDown star Carlito, who introduced Nemeth to the ring.

Despite the nostalgic entrance, Nemeth's night did not end in victory. He faced off against Ray Gonzalez but ultimately lost the match by disqualification. Fans interested in seeing Nemeth's WWE-themed entrance at the event can find a clip available online.