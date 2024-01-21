WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jacqueline, Sherri Martel, Lisa Marie Varon Among Esteemed Inductees for WWHOF 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) has unveiled its 2024 class of inductees, following its successful inaugural year. This unique hall of fame, which honors both professional and amateur female wrestlers, was initially established by Angel Orsini, Christopher Annino, Gary Wolfe, and Sue Green. The first year saw legends like Jazz, Luna Vachon, and Madusa being honored.

The 2024 inductees list is a testament to the diverse and rich history of women's wrestling. This year's honorees include:

  • Jacquelyn Moore
  • Lisa Marie Varon
  • Sherri Martel
  • Rockin’ Robin Smith
  • Wendi Richter & Joyce Grable
  • Leilani Kai
  • Heidi Lee Morgan
  • Debbie Johnson
  • Candi Devine
  • Vivian Vachon
  • Peggy Lee Leather
  • June Byers
  • Mike McGuirk
  • Suzie Tanner
  • Melissa Coates
  • Nicole Bass
  • Baby Doll
  • Francine
  • Missy Hyatt, known as the First Lady of Pro Wrestling
  • South Korea’s Kristina Laum
  • Ladies Professional Wrestling Association (LPWA)

