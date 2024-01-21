Drew McIntyre Reflects on Recent Transformations of His WWE Persona

In a recent conversation with ReviewSTL, Drew McIntyre reflected on the evolution of his WWE persona over the past few months. He expressed a unique perspective on his approach to competition and character development within WWE, particularly on Raw.

McIntyre stated, “I always kind of compete with myself. I don’t really compete with anyone else on the roster. It’s just, I’ll never be number one because I’m always competing with myself. Looking across the board, WWE in general, but specifically on Raw, everybody is upping their game. Be it on the microphone, be it from a character perspective. Be it from the in-ring game. It’s awesome to see because it’s a three hour show and it’s not easy to sit down and watch a three hour wrestling show. It’s like watching a three-hour film, no matter how good it is, a Martin Scorcese number. ‘Wow, that was really good, but it was long.’

He further elaborated on the current state of WWE, emphasizing the diversity and depth of characters and storylines. McIntyre highlighted the importance of authenticity in storytelling, saying, “These days, we have so many different characters, unique storytelling going on. For me, personally, this is the most compelling character-wise I’ve felt in a very long time because of the different approach we’re taking telling stories, which is to make it as real as possible because if it’s real to the superstar, they’re feeling it and the audience will be with them.”