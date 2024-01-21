Update on Kazuchika Okada's Next Move as WWE and AEW Show Keen Interest

Kazuchika Okada's departure from NJPW is imminent as his contract reaches its expiration this month, with significant interest shown by both AEW and WWE.

WWE insiders hold a strong belief that Okada might join their ranks, influenced by his age and his friendship with Shinsuke Nakamura, who successfully transitioned from NJPW to WWE. Despite his comprehensive achievements in NJPW, Okada has never been part of the WWE roster.

Within WWE circles, there's a growing sentiment that now might be an opportune time to recruit Okada. AEW, on the other hand, appears to have extended a more compelling initial offer, though no deal has been confirmed as of yet.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, highlighted that both AEW and WWE are optimistic about their chances to sign Okada. Sources close to Okada revealed to Meltzer that he remains undecided. AEW insiders are hopeful about his arrival, whereas WWE believes they stand a strong chance, especially considering the legacy Okada could establish in WWE.