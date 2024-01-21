All Elite Wrestling Reintroduces Rankings System for 2024

As revealed by the commentary team during the AEW Collision main event featuring Eddie Kingston & Ortiz against Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli this past Saturday night, Tony Khan officially announced it through his social media platform.

The AEW and ROH President stated on X, "The Rankings are making a comeback to AEW starting this month!"

He further added, "AEW is gearing up for an exhilarating January, and this is just the start of what promises to be an incredible 2024 for AEW and our dedicated fans. Thank you all for tuning in to Saturday Night AEW Collision on TNT!"