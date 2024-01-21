All Elite Wrestling Reintroduces Rankings System for 2024

As revealed by the commentary team during the AEW Collision main event featuring Eddie Kingston & Ortiz against Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli this past Saturday night, Tony Khan officially announced it through his social media platform.
The AEW and ROH President stated on X, "The Rankings are making a comeback to AEW starting this month!"
He further added, "AEW is gearing up for an exhilarating January, and this is just the start of what promises to be an incredible 2024 for AEW and our dedicated fans. Thank you all for tuning in to Saturday Night AEW Collision on TNT!"
The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month!@AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 21, 2024
Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama!
⚡ Next Week's AEW Dynamite Boasts an Exceptionally Packed Match Card
During the recent AEW Collision broadcast, commentators Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Kevin Kelly highlighted the exciting lineup sc
