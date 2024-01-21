WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

ROH TV SPOILERS From St. Louis, MO - 1/20/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

ROH TV SPOILERS From St. Louis, MO - 1/20/24

ROH in St. Louis, MO, hosted a series of TV tapings this past Saturday. These matches are set to be featured in upcoming episodes of ROH TV. The following are the match results provided by PWinsider.com:

The Righteous triumphed over Camaro Jackson & Anaya.

Nyla Rose emerged victorious against Laynie Luck.

Zak Knight secured a win over Aaron Solo.

Cole Karter & Griff Garrison, accompanied by Maria Kanellis, defeated Angelico & Serpentico, subsequently unmasking them.

Blake Christian & Willie Mack overcame The Outrunners.

Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante won against Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora.

ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett successfully defended against Gravity & Gringo Loco.

The Infantry & Lee Johnson claimed victory over The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson.

Red Velvet defeated Heather Reckless.

Billie Starkz won against Tootie Lynn.

Ethan Page emerged victorious over Cody Lane.

Abadon defeated Robyn Renegade.

Jack Cartwheel won against Jon Cruz.

Action Andretti secured a win over Anthony Henry.

Rocky Romero triumphed in a Four Way match against Josh Woods, JD Drake, and Slim J.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85792/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π