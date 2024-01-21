ROH TV SPOILERS From St. Louis, MO - 1/20/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH in St. Louis, MO, hosted a series of TV tapings this past Saturday. These matches are set to be featured in upcoming episodes of ROH TV. The following are the match results provided by PWinsider.com:
The Righteous triumphed over Camaro Jackson & Anaya.
Nyla Rose emerged victorious against Laynie Luck.
Zak Knight secured a win over Aaron Solo.
Cole Karter & Griff Garrison, accompanied by Maria Kanellis, defeated Angelico & Serpentico, subsequently unmasking them.
Blake Christian & Willie Mack overcame The Outrunners.
Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante won against Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora.
ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett successfully defended against Gravity & Gringo Loco.
The Infantry & Lee Johnson claimed victory over The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson.
Red Velvet defeated Heather Reckless.
Billie Starkz won against Tootie Lynn.
Ethan Page emerged victorious over Cody Lane.
Abadon defeated Robyn Renegade.
Jack Cartwheel won against Jon Cruz.
Action Andretti secured a win over Anthony Henry.
Rocky Romero triumphed in a Four Way match against Josh Woods, JD Drake, and Slim J.
