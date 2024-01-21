Next Week's AEW Dynamite Boasts an Exceptionally Packed Match Card

During the recent AEW Collision broadcast, commentators Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Kevin Kelly highlighted the exciting lineup scheduled for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode on TBS.

The show promises to be jam-packed with thrilling matches, including Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Hangman Page, Jeff Hardy facing Swerve Strickland, and Wardlow battling Trent Beretta. Additionally, a special interview segment will feature Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo.

Other highlights include The Acclaimed versus The Mogul Embassy for the AEW Trios Championships, Adam Copeland's "Cope Open" challenge against Minoru Suzuki, and appearances by Sting & Darby Allin.