Steel Cage Match Set for Upcoming AEW Collision Event

Next Saturday night in Louisiana, a Steel Cage match is set to electrify the wrestling world.

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, FTR was present at ringside during the intense bout between Daniel Garcia and Buddy Matthews. This match also saw Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black at ringside.

Following Garcia's victory, chaos erupted. A massive brawl broke out, involving everyone in and around the ring. The situation escalated to such an extent that the entire locker room poured out into the ring in an attempt to restore order.

After the commercial break, Lexy Nair managed to get a reaction from an agitated FTR and Daniel Garcia backstage. Dax Harwood, speaking on behalf of the group, acknowledged his earlier mistake about the location of next week's show. In a heated moment, he issued a challenge to The House of Black for a Steel Cage match at the next AEW Collision.

Tony Khan later confirmed this match as an Elimination Trios Steel Cage match. It will feature The House of Black going head-to-head with the formidable trio of FTR and Daniel Garcia in what promises to be a thrilling showdown at AEW Saturday Night Collision.