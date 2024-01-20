TNA Wrestler Sidelined for 9-12 Months Following Serious Knee Injury

KiLynn King recently shared an update with her followers through an Instagram video about why she was absent from TNA Wrestling's Hard to Kill event in Las Vegas.

In the video, King disclosed that she suffered a knee injury at an independent wrestling event approximately a month ago. The injury includes a torn ACL, MCL damage, and an LCL sprain.

King is looking at a recovery period of about 9-12 months following her surgery, which is scheduled for next month.

King expressed her passion for TNA and wrestling, stating, “I love TNA, I love wrestling. As much as it sucks that I can’t be there right now, I can’t wait to tune in every single week and get motivated by them. And come back stronger than ever. Because you know what, it doesn’t matter whether it’s this year or next year — the King of Knockouts is always going to be the one to watch.”

WNS wishes KiLynn King well in her recovery.