NWA Hard Times 2024 to Stream on The CW App; Event Date and Venue Announced

NWA Reveals "Hard Times 2024" to be Streamed on The CW App, Event Scheduled for March 2 in Dothan, Alabama

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has recently declared that their upcoming event, "Hard Times 2024," is set to be filmed and streamed via The CW app. This eagerly anticipated wrestling card is scheduled to take place on March 2nd, at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. Fans looking to experience the action live can purchase tickets, which are currently on sale.