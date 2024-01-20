NWA Hard Times 2024 to Stream on The CW App; Event Date and Venue Announced

NWA Reveals "Hard Times 2024" to be Streamed on The CW App, Event Scheduled for March 2 in Dothan, Alabama
The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has recently declared that their upcoming event, "Hard Times 2024," is set to be filmed and streamed via The CW app. This eagerly anticipated wrestling card is scheduled to take place on March 2nd, at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. Fans looking to experience the action live can purchase tickets, which are currently on sale.
March 2nd, the NWA returns to Alabama for Hard Times 2024, a signature live event filmed for The CW!— NWA (@nwa) January 19, 2024
We're overwhelmed with the excitement for this event and we can't wait to bring great wrestling action back to Dothan!
Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/yWysZfdt0E pic.twitter.com/KJq2d9TsDo
⚡ Join Our Team as a Live Event Reporter: Consistent Rewards Available - Apply Today!
WrestlingNewsSource.com is on the hunt for fresh writing talent to join our team and fill several open positions. We are seeking individuals [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2024 10:25AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com