Preview of Tonight's AEW Collision in St. Louis, MO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is back at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO, for another exciting episode of AEW Collision.

Tonight's lineup for the prime-time Saturday night show features:

- A showdown between Jon Moxley and Shane Taylor

- Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli taking on Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

- House of Black's Buddy Matthews facing off against Daniel Garcia

- An open challenge by Adam Copeland

- Thunder Rosa competing in a singles match

