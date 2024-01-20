Preview of Tonight's AEW Collision in St. Louis, MO

All Elite Wrestling is back at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO, for another exciting episode of AEW Collision.
Tonight's lineup for the prime-time Saturday night show features:
- A showdown between Jon Moxley and Shane Taylor
- Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli taking on Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
- House of Black's Buddy Matthews facing off against Daniel Garcia
- An open challenge by Adam Copeland
- Thunder Rosa competing in a singles match
⚡ Darby Allin Reveals Near Neck Break Incident with Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita
During the January 10th, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, the team of Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious against Powerhouse Hobbs and Kon [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 20, 2024 08:07AM
