Deonna Purrazzo Describes Her WWE NXT Experience as 'Bad'

During a candid conversation on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, Deonna Purrazzo shared insights into her difficult journey while part of the WWE NXT brand. Her stint, spanning from early 2018 to April 2020, culminated in her decision to request a release from the company.

Highlights from Purrazzo's interview include:

Discussing her NXT tenure, Purrazzo expressed disappointment: “It was bad. I had so much experience working with WWE in an extra role, … I had been on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ actually wrestling, [and] I had then been on ‘NXT’ TV a ton. I just felt like, not that I earned more when I got there than I was given, but there was a respect level that I thought would carry over now that I got the job, I think. I found out real quick that it didn’t matter that I had done all those things.”

Addressing the lack of constructive feedback, she said: “Finally, I just [reached] a breaking point. [I was] like, ‘This isn’t working for anybody. It’s sure as hell not working for me, so either you’re going to tell me what I’m doing wrong and I can fix it, so I can be on TV, because I came here to be a TV star, or I’m not going to be a TV star and you should just let me go.’”

Purrazzo also talked about how the frustration affected her: “I remember sitting in someone’s office in a screaming fight. That’s not who I am. Deonna Purrazzo — the professional — doesn’t do that, but now I’m like [New] Jersey Deonna, angry at home, and you don’t want to bring that to work.”