Darby Allin Reveals Near Neck Break Incident with Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita

During the January 10th, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, the team of Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious against Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in an intense Texas Tornado tag team match. A particularly harrowing moment occurred when Darby Allin's neck made an uncomfortable impact with the bottom rope following a forceful throw across the ring by Hobbs and Takeshita.

Discussing the unpredictable nature of AEW, Darby Allin expressed his genuine enthusiasm for the show's dynamic. "It's not just hype; AEW really brings the unexpected every single week. Take last week, for instance, where I had a close call with a neck injury. And this week? We're upping the ante with even more wild action. It's never the same; we're always pushing the envelope. Just the other day, I was in town, saw this arch, and thought, 'I've got to jump off that.'"

Allin also commented on his fearless approach to wrestling, saying, "The idea of getting injured doesn't faze me. I've come to terms with hospital visits being part of my life."