WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor Announced For Tonight's AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor Announced For Tonight's AEW Collision

AEW Collision has unveiled an exciting lineup for this week's broadcast, set to air on Saturday night on TNT. The card features a highly anticipated match with Jon Moxley going head-to-head against Shane Taylor. Additionally, fans will witness the return of Thunder Rosa to singles competition on Friday. The updated card for the event includes:

- A tag team clash with Eddie Kingston & Ortiz taking on Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson.

- An Open Challenge match featuring Adam Copeland, with his opponent yet to be announced.

- The aforementioned Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor showdown.

- A singles match between Buddy Matthews and Daniel Garcia.

- Thunder Rosa stepping back into singles action, with her opponent still to be confirmed.


Tags: #aew #collision #jon moxley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85776/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π