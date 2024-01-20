Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor Announced For Tonight's AEW Collision

AEW Collision has unveiled an exciting lineup for this week's broadcast, set to air on Saturday night on TNT. The card features a highly anticipated match with Jon Moxley going head-to-head against Shane Taylor. Additionally, fans will witness the return of Thunder Rosa to singles competition on Friday. The updated card for the event includes:

- A tag team clash with Eddie Kingston & Ortiz taking on Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson.

- An Open Challenge match featuring Adam Copeland, with his opponent yet to be announced.

- The aforementioned Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor showdown.

- A singles match between Buddy Matthews and Daniel Garcia.

- Thunder Rosa stepping back into singles action, with her opponent still to be confirmed.