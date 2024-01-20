WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Clarifies Upcoming Reality Series to Stream on CW App

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

In a recent update, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has released a statement to rectify a misunderstanding regarding the broadcast platform for their forthcoming reality series. Initially, announcer Joe Galli mentioned in a discussion with Knockouts and 3 Counts, as reported by Fightful, that the yet-to-be-titled reality show would be broadcast on The CW's conventional television network.

However, on Friday, the NWA took to Twitter to clarify that the series is actually set to premiere on The CW's digital streaming service, specifically through the CW App. The statement emphasized this detail to clear up any confusion about the show's airing platform.

“Please note a correction:

In a recent interview, NWA lead announcer Joe Galli misspoke in stating that the NWA’s as-yet unnamed and unscripted show would air on @TheCW Network’s broadcast channel. Rather, that same unscripted effort will soon premiere on @TheCW streaming platform, which notably will also exclusively host future episodes of NWA Powerrrr starting February 6.

The CW App is free for download, and requires no local cable provider for access to their great library of shows.”


