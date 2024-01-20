SPOILERS From Friday’s TNA IMPACT! Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

TNA recently recorded episodes of Impact Wrestling on a Friday night, with the results now available online. The following is an updated summary of the matches from the Orlando taping, as reported by PWInsider:

TNA XPLOSION

Rhino triumphed over Champagne Singh. Post-match, Steve assaulted Rhino with the Digital Media Championship.

Jason Hotch emerged victorious against Rich Swann.

Laredo Kid defeated Jai Vidal.

Jake Something won against Mahabali Shera.

TNA IMPACT

Nic Nemeth secured a win over Trey Miguel. Post-match, Steve Maclin attacked Nemeth, leading to The Rascalz getting involved.

Decay overcame Mila Moore & Savannah Gore.

Brian Myers defeated Kevin Knight. Eddie & Alisha Edwards joined Myers in celebration and confronted Knight, but KUSHIDA intervened.

Frankie Kazarian spoke about his betrayal of Eric Young, declaring his intention to become the face of TNA.

Deaner announced the end of The Design. The lights went out, and PCO was brought back to life on a stretcher.

PCO defeated Deaner. Kon attacked PCO following the match.

Masha Slamovich won against Jody Threat.

In a Non-Title Match, Grizzled Young Veterans beat Ace Austin & Chris Bey.

Chris Sabin emerged victorious over John Skyler.

Alex Shelley defeated Eddie Edwards. Myers attempted to intervene, but KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight thwarted the attempt.

Zachary Wentz won against Mike Bailey. Post-match, Wentz & Trey Miguel, along with Maclin, attacked Bailey, but Trent Seven and Nic Nemeth made the save.

Josh Alexander defeated Alan Angels and was subsequently attacked by a masked man, later revealed as Simon Gotch.

Moose triumphed over KUSHIDA. Myers, Eddie Edwards & Alisha celebrated with Moose, leading to a six-man brawl with Alex Shelley & Kevin Knight.

Steve Maclin defeated Trent Seven.

Jordynne Grace & Trinity won against Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans.