Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/19/2024)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. as fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

Don Callis is joining Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni on the call for tonight's show, despite "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard saying he was on the call on a post on X earlier this evening. Anyways, Chris Jericho's theme hits and out he comes for his first match in front of a crowd since the rumors began. It's a taped show though, so they still played it safe!

After he settles in the ring to fans singing his "Judas" theme, his music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits. Out comes fellow veteran Matt Sydal for this one-on-one opener on this week's AEW Rampage. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Jericho starts off strong, but Sydal hits a wild kick that sends Jericho to the floor and allows him to take over on offense. He hits a big meteora dive from the ring apron to Jericho on the floor and then rolls him back in the ring. He climbs to the top-rope and hits another meteora in the ring for a close near fall attempt.

Sydal enjoys another moment or so in the offensive driver's seat, but then Jericho takes over and locks him in his Liontamer / Walls of Jericho. Sydal is stuck in the hold for what seems like an eternity, but Sydal eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. We head to a mid-match break on that note as our opener continues.

When we return, we see Sydal come close to pulling off the win a few times but ultimately, Jericho pulls off the win. After this, Jericho heads to the back when he is attacked by Konosuke Takeshita. They brawl and are broken up by security.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry

The stage is set for our next match of the evening, with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard filling in for Don Callis on commentary after he got involved in the Jericho-Takeshita post match shenanigans. The theme for Penta El Zero Miedo hits and the crowd goes wild as The Lucha Bros member comes to the ring.

He settles inside where his opponent, Anthony Henry, is already waiting for him. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Henry doing way better than many might expect throughout, however in the end, Penta hits a Fear Factor to pick up the win in a good match.

Winner: Penta El Zero Miedo

Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata

Backstage we see Renee Paquette standing by with Saraya and Ruby Soho, who come up bickering with each other. Soho sees Harley Cameron and throws her up against the wall and asks why Angelo Parker of all people, why him?! Saraya, behind Soho, instructs Cameron what to say without Soho noticing. They blame it on Anna Jay.

Saraya walks off and tells Paquette not to look at her like that after feeling the judgmental stare from the backstage interviewer.

Inside the arena, the theme for Kris Statlander hits and out she comes with Stokely Hathaway behind her clearly again looking to try and recruit her into his stable. In the ring is her opponent, Queen Aminata. The bell sounds and off we go with our lone women's bout of the evening.

Aminata starts to fight back. She knocks Statlander out to the floor and then builds up a full head of steam before diving through the ropes and splashing onto her at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, Statlander picks up the win and Stokely feels like he helped. He makes it clear after the match in the ring with Kris. Pretty basic match here.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

It's main event time!

We head backstage where Sonjay Dutt is alone with Jay Lethal. Lethal says it's good that Jeff Jarrett and Karen Jarrett aren't around this week to cut him off. He talks about how he can't take much more of this and maybe his destiny is to go after singles gold.

Sonjay thinks he wants the wrong Jarrett out, so he says he'll make a call and Karen is gone now. Satnam Singh comes up and disagrees, saying they should get rid of Jeff and keep Karen as a leader. Lethal is annoyed again and says this is what he's talking about. We head to another commercial break.

As we return, we see Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway backstage when Willow Nightingale walks up saying her flight was cancelled, and it being presumed that Stokely did it. Kris ends up leaving things on a positive note with Stokely, which Willow didn't seem to like. Stokely did, of course.

Back in the arena, the theme hits for Darby Allin and he makes his way to the ring for our final match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, the commentators talk us through his crazy high spot from the top of the tron screen at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

They mention how he almost broke his neck. Menard points out that he slept in his car last night. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Jeff Hardy. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this week's headline bout here on AEW Rampage.

Allin hits a big shotgun drop kick early on. Hardy ends up on the floor and Allin heads to the top-rope, where he leaps off for another big high spot to "The Charismatic Enigma" on the floor. After hitting a big flipping splash off the top on Hardy, we see Hardy start to fight back and take over at ringside.

Hardy sends Allin flying across the commentary desk with authority. The ref gets on Jeff's case to calm down. The commentators emphasize the mean streak that Hardy is showing as well, as he slams him into the steel barricade. He hops on the ring apron and hits a leaping clothesline onto Allin on the floor.

Darby unfolds a steel chair and sits Jeff on it. He heads back in the ring, builds up a full head of steam and dives out to the floor. Hardy moves at the last second and Allin hits the chair in awkward fashion. Ouch. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

When we return, we see a bunch of additional high spots from both guys, including a table spot that saw Jeff lay Darby out on the table and attempt a Swanton Bomb, only for Jeff to end up going through the table. Soon after this, Allin reverses out of a Twist of Fate attempt from Hardy for the win. Excellent main event from these two to close out this week's show. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Darby Allin